Communication & Teaching Headline The Canucks’ List Of Qualities For Their Assistant Coaches & Abbotsford’s Head Coach

“I think having played for Ken Hitchock, he was an incredible hockey mind, especially knowing the fact he didn’t play at a higher level. So his hockey acumen, the way he saw the game was incredible and it really opened my eyes to the game — taught me a lot. And then playing for Todd McLellan in San Jose, kind of put it all together for me in terms of his ability to teach you the system, and his communication. I just found that there were never any gray areas with him, and I realized how important the two works — it’s great that you have a plan and you know what you want to do, but if you can’t communicate that plan then it’s all for naught. I think those two are the guys I lean towards when I talk about who influenced my coaching career.”