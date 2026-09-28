Canucks 2026–27 Season Predictions: Team MVP, Best Defenceman, & More

The Hockey News - Canucks site writers predict Vancouver's Team MVP, best defenceman, and more during the 2026-27 season.
The 2026–27 NHL season begins on Tuesday, September 29. On that day, the Vancouver Canucks will begin this year’s campaign with a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers. Ahead of the 2026–27 season, The Hockey News - Canucks site writers put together their predictions for how Vancouver’s season will go. From Team MVP to Best Defenceman, here are our picks.
Who Will Lead The Canucks In Points By The End Of The Season?
Who Will Lead The Canucks In Goals By The End Of The Season?
AK: Jake DeBrusk
IC: Brock Boeser
DC: Jake DeBrusk
WC: Brock Boeser
JT: Brock Boeser
Which Canucks Defenceman Will Finish The Season With The Most Points?
AK: Zeev Buium
IC: Zeev Buium
DC: Filip Hronek
WC: Filip Hronek
JT: Zeev Buium
Will Thatcher Demko Play In 25+ Games For Vancouver?
AK: No
IC: No
DC: Yes
WC: No
JT: No
Will Braeden Cootes Play In 30+ Games For Vancouver?
AK: No
IC: No
DC: Yes
WC: No
JT: No
Will Elias Pettersson Register Over Or Under 50 Points?
AK: Over
IC: Over
DC: Over
WC: Over
JT: Over
Who Will Lead The Abbotsford Canucks In Points By The End Of The Season?
AK: Trey Fix-Wolansky
IC: Ty Mueller
DC: Ty Mueller
WC: Ben Berard
JT: Arshdeep Bains
Which New Canuck (+ Luke Schenn) Will Make The Biggest Impact?
AK: Luke Schenn
IC: Brendan Gallagher
DC: Brendan Gallagher
WC: Brendan Gallagher
JT: Brendan Gallagher
How Many NHL Debuts Will The Canucks Have?
AK: 1
IC: 2
DC: 3
WC: 5
JT: 3
Who Will Be The Canucks’ Unsung Hero?
AK: Brendan Gallagher
IC: Luke Schenn
DC: Linus Karlsson
WC: Liam Öhgren
JT: Jonathan Lekkerimäki
Who Will Be The Canucks’ Best Defenceman?
AK: Zeev Buium
IC: Zeev Buium
DC: Elias Pettersson
WC: Filip Hronek
JT: Zeev Buium
Who Will Be The Canucks’ Most Exciting Player?
AK: Liam Öhgren
IC: Zeev Buium
DC: Zeev Buium
WC: Zeev Buium
JT: Zeev Buium
Who Will Be The Canucks’ Team MVP?
AK: Zeev Buium
IC: Zeev Buium
DC: Brock Boeser
WC: Marco Rossi
JT: Elias Pettersson
Where Will The Canucks Finish In The NHL’s Standings?
AK: 29th
IC: 29th
DC: 28th
WC: 28th
JT: 27th
Will The Canucks Win The 2027 NHL Draft Lottery?
AK: No
IC: No
DC: Yes
WC: Yes
JT: No
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