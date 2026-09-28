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Canucks 2026–27 Season Predictions: Team MVP, Best Defenceman, & More

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Izzy Cheung
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Sep 28, 2026 1:00 PM

The Hockey News - Canucks site writers predict Vancouver's Team MVP, best defenceman, and more during the 2026-27 season.

The 2026–27 NHL season begins on Tuesday, September 29. On that day, the Vancouver Canucks will begin this year’s campaign with a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers. Ahead of the 2026–27 season, The Hockey News - Canucks site writers put together their predictions for how Vancouver’s season will go. From Team MVP to Best Defenceman, here are our picks. 

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Who Will Lead The Canucks In Points By The End Of The Season? 

Adam Kierszenblat, Site Editor: Elias Pettersson 

Izzy Cheung, Deputy Site Editor: Elias Pettersson 

Daniela Carbonell, Abbotsford Canucks Writer: Brock Boeser

Witton Chau, Canucks Features Writer: Marco Rossi

Jaden Teja, Canucks Prospects Writer: Marco Rossi 

Who Will Lead The Canucks In Goals By The End Of The Season? 

AK: Jake DeBrusk 

IC: Brock Boeser

DC: Jake DeBrusk

WC: Brock Boeser

JT: Brock Boeser 

Which Canucks Defenceman Will Finish The Season With The Most Points? 

AK: Zeev Buium 

IC: Zeev Buium

DC: Filip Hronek

WC: Filip Hronek

JT: Zeev Buium

Will Thatcher Demko Play In 25+ Games For Vancouver? 

AK: No

IC: No

DC: Yes

WC: No

JT: No

Will Braeden Cootes Play In 30+ Games For Vancouver? 

AK: No

IC: No

DC: Yes

WC: No

JT: No

Will Elias Pettersson Register Over Or Under 50 Points? 

AK: Over

IC: Over

DC: Over

WC: Over

JT: Over

Who Will Lead The Abbotsford Canucks In Points By The End Of The Season? 

AK: Trey Fix-Wolansky

IC: Ty Mueller

DC: Ty Mueller

WC: Ben Berard

JT: Arshdeep Bains

Which New Canuck (+ Luke Schenn) Will Make The Biggest Impact? 

AK: Luke Schenn 

IC: Brendan Gallagher 

DC: Brendan Gallagher

WC: Brendan Gallagher

JT: Brendan Gallagher

How Many NHL Debuts Will The Canucks Have? 

AK: 1

IC: 2

DC: 3

WC: 5

JT: 3

Who Will Be The Canucks’ Unsung Hero? 

AK: Brendan Gallagher

IC: Luke Schenn 

DC: Linus Karlsson

WC: Liam Öhgren 

JT: Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Who Will Be The Canucks’ Best Defenceman? 

AK: Zeev Buium

IC: Zeev Buium

DC: Elias Pettersson

WC: Filip Hronek 

JT: Zeev Buium

Who Will Be The Canucks’ Most Exciting Player? 

AK: Liam Öhgren

IC: Zeev Buium

DC: Zeev Buium

WC: Zeev Buium

JT: Zeev Buium

Who Will Be The Canucks’ Team MVP? 

AK: Zeev Buium

IC: Zeev Buium

DC: Brock Boeser

WC: Marco Rossi

JT: Elias Pettersson 

Where Will The Canucks Finish In The NHL’s Standings? 

AK: 29th

IC: 29th

DC: 28th 

WC: 28th

JT: 27th

Will The Canucks Win The 2027 NHL Draft Lottery? 

AK: No

IC: No

DC: Yes

WC: Yes

JT: No

Mar 17, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Drew O'Connor (18) and forward Aatu Raty (54) and forward Evander Kane (91) and defenseman Elias Pettersson (25) and defenseman Filip Hronek (17) celebrate Raty’s goal against the Florida Panthers in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesMar 17, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Drew O'Connor (18) and forward Aatu Raty (54) and forward Evander Kane (91) and defenseman Elias Pettersson (25) and defenseman Filip Hronek (17) celebrate Raty’s goal against the Florida Panthers in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

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Vancouver CanucksZeev BuiumElias PetterssonLiam OhgrenBrock BoeserJake DeBrusk
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