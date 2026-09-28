How An Abbotsford Canucks Assignment Could Benefit Braeden Cootes’ Development

Cootes earned consideration for an NHL position, but his assignment provides an opportunity to examine what Abbotsford could offer his development.
Braeden Cootes’ assignment does not erase the progress he showed during the preseason.
The transaction changed Cootes’ developmental path.
The Vancouver Canucks assigned the 19-year-old centre to Abbotsford on Friday after he recorded one goal and two assists in three preseason games. Cootes remained among the final roster candidates, but his development now shifts to the AHL.
The assignment was not the result of an ineffective preseason from Cootes. His pace, competitiveness and two-way awareness translated against older players, while his chemistry with Arshdeep Bains produced offence.
Cootes was quieter during Thursday’s 2–1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers while centring Paul Cotter and Brendan Gallagher. The performance followed two productive games, while that line offered a preview of the role potentially awaiting him in Vancouver.
He likely would have started on the fourth line.
Limited NHL Minutes Can Work
Playing limited minutes is not necessarily harmful, nor is sitting for an occasional game. The question is whether those minutes have a developmental purpose.
Former Canucks captain Bo Horvat shows how a bottom-six role can help a young centre. During the 2014–15 season, Horvat averaged 12:15 minutes played per game and recorded 25 points in 68 games as a rookie. He gradually earned more responsibility before becoming Vancouver’s captain and a top-line centre.
His example shows that a smaller NHL role can contribute to development when responsibilities expand with a player’s performance.
If Cootes received 10 to 12 purposeful minutes, consistent linemates and defensive assignments, a similar beginning could have worked. NHL coaches and experienced teammates could have helped him adjust.
However, Horvat’s path is not a template for every prospect.
Some players learn through limited NHL minutes. Others need regular shifts, the puck and freedom to make mistakes. A young player can become stuck in a small role without receiving opportunities to develop his offensive skills.
That possibility helps explain Vancouver’s assignment of Cootes to Abbotsford.
Abbotsford’s Potential Role
In Abbotsford, Cootes is expected to compete for top-six minutes, centre assignments, special-teams work and opportunities in important situations against professional opponents.
Cootes joins Abbotsford after a productive final junior season. He recorded 63 points in 45 WHL games and added 23 points in 20 playoff games while helping the Prince Albert Raiders reach the WHL Final.
The new rule allowing eligible 19-year-old first-round picks to play in the AHL gave Vancouver a third option. Rather than returning to junior or occupying a limited NHL role, Cootes can continue developing against professional competition.
Canucks forward Linus Karlsson demonstrates the potential value of extended AHL development. Former Canucks general manager Jim Benning once said he preferred prospects to spend two or three years in the AHL until they were “overripe.”
Karlsson followed that route. After three seasons in Abbotsford, he led the 2025 Calder Cup playoffs with 14 goals and 26 points. He then recorded 15 goals and 35 points in 79 games with Vancouver last season.
Cootes may not require the same timeline. Karlsson nevertheless showed how succeeding in a significant AHL role can prepare a player to earn a permanent NHL position.
Johnson’s No-Yo-Yo Philosophy
Filip Chytil’s shoulder issue created uncertainty at centre. Vancouver still assigned Cootes to Abbotsford.
The assignment indicates Vancouver did not use Cootes as a response to its uncertain centre depth.
Oskar Sundqvist, a centre with 545 NHL games and an $850,000 cap hit, was among Friday’s waiver options. Additional players could become available as teams finalize rosters, giving Vancouver other ways to address centre depth without changing Cootes’ development plan.
The decision follows Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson’s stated philosophy.
“I do not believe in the yo-yo, up-and-down American League/NHL of a young player,” Johnson said before training camp. "I feel I’ve said it earlier — when they get in, they step in. If they’re in the American League, I often see it as there’s one call-up. They kick the door down, there’s one call-up, and they never go back.”
The comment describes a preference for young players to earn an NHL promotion and remain there. Assigning Cootes to Abbotsford is consistent with that approach.
What Comes Next
The preseason provided evidence that Cootes could compete for a Canucks position. His projected role remained central to the decision.
Abbotsford can provide greater responsibility, but those opportunities must still be earned. Repeated short-term recalls would appear to conflict with Johnson’s stated preference. A longer-term promotion would more closely align with the development model he described.
Making Vancouver’s opening-night roster would have been an accomplishment. Becoming a long-term impact player remains the goal.
The assignment gives Vancouver a way to prioritize Cootes’ long-term development while keeping him close to the NHL. Its value will ultimately depend on the responsibilities he receives and whether the organization provides the stability outlined in Johnson’s philosophy.
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