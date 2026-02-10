Former Canucks Broadcasting Legend Jim Robson Dies At 91

Jim Robson called the Vancouver Canucks' games from the start of their NHL tenure until 1999.
Vancouver's hockey scene has lost a legend, as former Canucks play-by-play broadcaster Jim Robson has died at the age of 91. Robson has been a staple in Canucks history, as he called the team's games from their NHL induction in 1970 and beyond (beginning in 1956) to his retirement in 1999.
Robson was behind the calls for many of the Canucks' most iconic moments in franchise history, most notably those from Vancouver's Stanley Cup run back in 1994. Even so, his list of accomplishments extends past the Canucks. Robson also called various Stanley Cup Finals (1975, 1980, 1982), NHL All-Star games, as well as lacrosse, football, and baseball.
Despite his retirement in 1999, Robson remained a fan of the Canucks and could occasionally be seen attending games. His contributions to the sport resulted in him being named to the BC Hockey Hall of Fame (1998), BC Sports Hall of Fame (2000), CAB Broadcast Hall of Fame (2002), and more.
Mar 2, 2013; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Sports broadcaster Jim Robson is honored during the first period as the Vancouver Canucks host the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images
