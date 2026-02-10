Canucks Organization Head Named To 2026 Vancouver Magazine Power 50 List

Canucks Sports & Entertainment's Michael Doyle is one of those named to Vancouver Magazine's 2026 Power 50 List.
If you’re perusing Vancouver Magazine’s 2026 Power 50 List, you may come across a name very familiar to the Vancouver Canucks. Canucks Sports & Entertainment’s Michael Doyle comes in at 17th on this list, specifically “for shaping Vancouver’s culture with two of the city’s biggest entertainment empires.”
Doyle, who is President of both Canucks Sports & Entertainment as well as Toptable Group, was named to his current position back in 2021. His tenure with CSE extends to 2011, during which he also held leadership roles. Prior to that, he’d spent time with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment as Vice President of Food & Beverage.
Vancouver Magazine’s Power 50 List annually highlights the city’s most influential people, with this year’s list placing an emphasis on the essence of community. Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford, as well as Sinead King (President at the time), Christine Sinclair (Co-owner), and Stephanie Labbé (Sporting Director) of Vancouver Rise FC were included in last year’s list.
Doyle and the Canucks are not the only individuals on the 2026 Power 50 List who are connected to Vancouver’s professional sporting scene. Other names include Victor Montagliani (Vice President of FIFA and President of Concacaf), Amar Doman (BC Lions owner), Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward), Sarah Nurse (Vancouver Goldeneyes forward), and Max Mitchell (Boom Pro Wrestling owner and founder).
Jan 12, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; View of a Vancouver Canucks logo on a jersey worn by a member of the team during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images
