Here Are The 7 Canucks Competing At The 2026 Winter Olympics

The men’s hockey tournament of the 2026 Winter Olympics begins tomorrow, with seven members of the Vancouver Canucks organization set to represent their respective countries throughout the competition. Five different teams will ice one or more Canucks come puck drop, with Czechia and Latvia each having two members of Vancouver’s organization on their rosters. These are the seven members of the Canucks who will take part in the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Ravinskis was not initially part of Latvia’s 2026 Winter Olympic roster, but was named to the team after an injury to Washington Capitals prospect Ēriks Mateiko. The 23-year-old forward signed with the Canucks organization in the 2025 off-season, with this particular deal keeping him under contract for two years. Ravinskis has spent the entire 2025–26 season with the Abbotsford Canucks, scoring two goals and one assist in 27 games played. While this will be Ravinskis’ first Olympics, he has also represented Latvia at the IIHF World Championships (2025) and World Juniors (2022, 2023).
Blueger was one of the first Canucks on this list to be named to their respective Olympic team, as he was one of the first six players announced to Latvia’s roster back in June. While this will be the forward’s first official Olympics, he did participate in the Olympic qualifiers for Latvia in 2022, during which he scored two goals and two assists in three games. Blueger’s international competition résumé includes three World Championships (2017, 2018, 2019) and two U20 World Juniors (2012, 2013). While Blueger’s status was questionable for awhile, the forward made his return to the Canucks’ lineup on January 21 against the Washington Capitals and has since scored four goals and three assists.
Reichel may be only 23, but the forward has represented Germany in his fair share of international competition. So far, he’s played in four different World Championships (2021, 2022, 2024, 2025), as well as one U20 World Juniors (2020). While the Canucks did trade for Reichel back in October, he has since been re-assigned to Abbotsford, where he has registered five goals and five assists in 19 games played in the AHL. Like Blueger, Reichel was also named to Germany’s preliminary Olympic roster back in June.
In terms of international play, Hronek is the most-tenured Canuck on this list. The defenceman has taken part in five World Championships (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2025) and has become a steady part of Czechia’s blueline throughout his time with the national team. Hronek also played for Czechia in two U20 World Juniors in 2016 and 2017. Since Quinn Hughes’ departure in mid-December, Hronek has taken on an expanded role for the Canucks both on and off the ice, as he’s recently worn an ‘A’ for the team and has put together five goals and 27 assists in 57 games this season.
Kämpf may not have been as expected of a choice to make Czechia’s 2026 Winter Olympic roster, but in considering Filip Chytil’s status throughout the 2025–26 season, it makes sense that the Czech team would consider bringing another center along with them. The Canucks center’s experience with Czechia spans three World Championships (2022, 2024, 2025) and two U20 World Juniors (2014, 2015). Kämpf’s time with the Canucks started off a little rocky, as the forward hasn’t quite had the same offensive output as previous seasons with two goals and four assists in 34 games played, though he’s seen flashes of solid play that hasn’t made its way onto the scoresheet.
The past two seasons played a big role in Lankinen making Finland’s Olympic team. While the Canucks goaltender has played well at the international level in the past, since his 7–1–0 gold-medal campaign in 2019, he’d had yet to play for Finland until the 4 Nations Faceoff. Signing with the Canucks in 2024 resulted in Lankinen proving he could carry the load of a starter, posting particularly impressive numbers in November and December of last year to play himself onto Finland’s 4 Nations roster. During last year’s tournament, he stole the starter’s position from Juuse Saros and helped his team to their first win of the competition. As it stands, whether Lankinen will be Finland’s starter or not is unknown.
Pettersson has experienced a bit of a skid in his play for the past couple of seasons, though the forward has also strung together some stretches of really solid offensive and defensive play. Prior to starting his NHL career, the forward represented Sweden quite a bit in international tournaments. Pettersson won both a World Championship gold medal and a U20 World Juniors silver in 2018 and also competed in both tournaments one extra time in 2017 (World Juniors) and 2019 (World Championship). He also played for Sweden at the 4 Nations Faceoff but was unable to record any points. This will be Pettersson’s first Winter Olympic Games.
February 11:
Finland vs. Slovakia: 7:40 am PT
Italy vs. Sweden: 12:10 pm PT
February 12:
Canada vs. Czechia: 7:40 am PT
USA vs. Latvia: 12:10 pm PT
Denmark vs. Germany: 12:10 pm PT
February 13:
Sweden vs. Finland: 3:10 am PT
Czechia vs. France: 7:40 am PT
February 14:
Slovakia vs. Sweden: 3:10 am PT
Latvia vs. Germany: 3:10 am PT
Italy vs. Finland: 7:40 am PT
February 15:
Czechia vs. Switzerland: 3:10 am PT
Latvia vs. Denmark: 10:10 am PT
Germany vs. USA: 12:10 pm PT
