Here Are The 7 Canucks Competing At The 2026 Winter Olympics

Blueger was one of the first Canucks on this list to be named to their respective Olympic team, as he was one of the first six players announced to Latvia’s roster back in June. While this will be the forward’s first official Olympics, he did participate in the Olympic qualifiers for Latvia in 2022, during which he scored two goals and two assists in three games. Blueger’s international competition résumé includes three World Championships (2017, 2018, 2019) and two U20 World Juniors (2012, 2013). While Blueger’s status was questionable for awhile, the forward made his return to the Canucks’ lineup on January 21 against the Washington Capitals and has since scored four goals and three assists.