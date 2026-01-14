Jim Rutherford Provides Clarity On The Canucks' Direction, Notes Being Open For Trade Calls On 'Any Player'

The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline is 51 days away, but that hasn’t stopped the Vancouver Canucks from wanting to make moves before then. Vancouver shopped franchise defenceman Quinn Hughes in mid-December and are eyeing more trades including more than just their pending UFAs, according to a sit-down that Patrick Johnston of The Province had with Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford.
“When we started the process […] the intent at the start was to not get into any core player. It may very well end up staying that way,” Rutherford told Johnston. “But it certainly would not make any sense for Patrik [Allvin] to not listen to anybody.”
Rutherford’s claims come after reports circulated earlier today that players like Elias Pettersson and Nils Höglander could be up for grabs, while veterans like Tyler Myers or Filip Hronek are more likely to be safe. However, today he confirmed that Vancouver isn’t going to shy away from listening to calls on any of their players.
“We may end up saying no to offers, certainly, but we’re not going to say no to having conversations about any player. This is about improving this team without taking shortcuts.”
Another idea shared by Rutherford in Johnston’s article is the importance of having veterans in their lineup. Notably, this clashes with ideas that management has shared in the past regarding the push for youth in their roster.
“I think signing veteran players is actually necessary,” Rutherford added. “You can’t just take a bunch of 22-year-olds and throw them to the wolves. It’s a tough, tough league.”
Regardless of which players — young or old — end up remaining with the team, one thing is certain; Vancouver is pushing for a rebuild, the length of which could be anywhere from two years to 10. Rutherford would much prefer the former.
“If we can just keep adding to young assets, hopefully we can do this in two or three years. It’s not an easy process, we have to be very methodical,” the Canucks’ President of Hockey Operations said. “You can’t lose patience because you’re losing some games.”
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.