Report: Canucks "Won’t Trade" Tyler Myers

It appears that Tyler Myers is one name that can be crossed off the trade rumours list. In a recent article from the Ottawa Citizen, Bruce Garrioch wrote, "Some have mentioned Tyler Myers as a possibility, but we’ve been told the Canucks won’t trade him." Garrioch's article was written on Tuesday, after Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios was at the Bell Centre on Monday scouting Vancouver.
With the Canucks now officially in a rebuild, there will be rumours and discussions attached to almost every experienced player on the roster. When it comes to Myers, he could bring back assets if traded, as teams around the league are always looking to add size on the blue line. This season, Myers does have a full no-move clause, but that changes to a 12-team no-trade list in 2026-27.
While there would be benefits to trading Myers, keeping him could also be viewed as a positive. As much as some would like to see every player shipped off in the next few weeks, having experienced players who can help guide the next wave of players is important. Myers has been that leader for Vancouver over the past few years, which is one of the reasons he is a valuable asset to the organization.
The real question when it comes to Myers is what happens at the 2027 trade deadline? If the Canucks are in a similar spot, then the trade conversation surrounding the 35-year-old could really heat up. At that point, there would be no additional year attached to his contract, which may make Myers more enticing to contending teams.
Myers is currently in his seventh season with the organization. He has 138 points in 477 games, which ranks 17th in franchise history among defensemen. If Myers stays healthy for the rest of the season, he will become just the 11th defender to skate in at least 500 games for Vancouver.
