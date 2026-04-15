How Marcus Pettersson’s NHL Career Has Evolved Since Joining The Canucks

“The leadership he’s shown, he’s eating up almost 29, 28 minutes every night and tough minutes. So he’s been great. He’s holding everybody in here accountable, and coming in to work every day. It doesn’t matter if we’re in a slump or if we’re doing good. You bring the same mindset. And he’s been great at teaching these young guys that we don’t get too low, we don’t get too high […] It’s kind of easy to get too low where it’s tough sledding, right? But if things are going well, it’s easy to exhale and drop your shoulders a little bit, but just to keep everybody in that mindset where it doesn’t matter what happens, we’re coming into work the next day and getting better. That’s all you can control. So he’s been great at keeping everybody in that mindset.”