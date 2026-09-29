Canucks CHL Prospects Roundup: September 2026

A look at how Vancouver Canucks prospects performed as they return to their CHL teams.
With the Vancouver Canucks making their training camp cuts last week, five of their prospects were sent down to the CHL to start their seasons. Many eyes will be on them as the Canucks build a strong prospect pool. Here's how the five CHL prospects did in their first weekend back with their teams.
Adam Novotný - 6 points, 3 goals, 3 assists in 3 games
After falling to Vancouver at 24th overall, Novotný immediately became one of the Canucks' most intriguing prospects. He showed why after having an amazing development camp and prospects showcase. Novotný certainly exceeded people's expectations, as many started to question whether he could have made the team out of camp.
That may have been a bit of a stretch, but after hearing there was a loophole that could have allowed him to start the season in the AHL with Abbotsford, that seemed more likely. However, Vancouver made what was probably the right move by sending him back to the OHL for his second season with the Peterborough Petes.
It might have been him carrying the momentum of playing with NHL players, but in his first game back in the OHL, Novotný put up four points, registering two goals and two assists against the Sarnia Sting and dominating all night long.
After being held scoreless in his second game against the Brantford Bulldogs, Novotný made up for it with a two-point night, scoring a goal and adding an assist while showing off his one-timer against the Ottawa 67's.
It's worth noting that all three of his assists last weekend were primary assists, and his 18 shots on goal led the league that week. Novotný's spectacular efforts earned him OHL Player of the Week honours.
Yaraslav Bryzgalov - 2 points, 2 goals in 2 games
As expected, Bryzgalov returned to the WHL to play the 2026-27 season with the Medicine Hat Tigers. He was scoreless in his first game back against the Red Deer Rebels but scored twice in his second game, recorded five shots on goal, and was named the first star in a 5-2 Tigers win over the Edmonton Oil Kings.
For his first goal, he used his 6'4", 220-pound frame to outbattle two Oil Kings defenders and jam home a rebound in front of the crease. His second goal came on the power play, where he fired home a one-timer from the right dot on a feed from Markus Ruck.
This is a great start for Bryzgalov as he hopes to finish the season with over a point per game for the first time in the WHL.
Brooks Rogowski - 3 points 3 assists in 3 games
The Canucks' biggest draft pick from the 2026 draft, height-wise, listed at 6 '7", 236 pounds, made a sizable impact in his return to the OHL this weekend with the Oshawa Generals.
Even though Oshawa were shut out in a 6-0 loss to the Guelph Storm in their first game of the weekend, Rogowski was solid on the penalty kill, getting multiple clears and using his reach to break up a couple of passes while the Storm were on the man advantage.
In his second game against the Barrie Colts, Rogowski showed off his offence, recording two assists in a 4-2 win for the Generals. His first came on the power play, where he showed off his hands tight in front of the net before finding Onni Kalto in the slot.
His second came late in the third, with Oshawa down a goal and with the extra attacker. Rogowski's shot from the slot was deflected by Harrisson Franssen for the equalizer.
He recorded one more assist in a Generals 5-3 loss against the Brantford Bulldogs, stealing the puck from a Bulldogs defender in the offensive zone and finding Mark Pape in the slot.
Overall, it was a good weekend for Rogowski as he showed why Vancouver drafted him 33rd overall by making an impact on both ends of the ice.
Lucian Bernat - 2 points, 2 assists in 2 games
Bernat won't get the same attention as some of the Canucks' other prospects, since he's a sixth-round draft pick, but he quietly had a good weekend. He recorded two assists in two games with the Owen Sound Attack, both on the power play.
This is Bernat's first season playing in North America, so there will be some time for him to get used to the game speed here. But getting on the scoresheet in his first two games is an encouraging start.
Alexei Medvedev- DNP
Medvedev is Vancouver's most experienced CHL prospect. He didn't play this weekend for the London Knights. Medvedev should make his season debut for the Knights sooner rather than later.
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