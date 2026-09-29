After Months Of Waiting, Brendan Gallagher Is Excited To Make His Regular Season Debut With The Vancouver Canucks

Brendan Gallagher will play his first game with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.
One of the big moves the Vancouver Canucks made this off-season was trading for Brendan Gallagher. The 34-year-old was brought in not only to help mentor younger players, but change the environment in the locker room. Even though he has yet to play a regular season game, Gallagher is already a fan favourite and someone many Canucks fans are excited to watch this year.
Vancouver kicks off their 2026-27 campaign on Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Tuesday will also mark the first time in his NHL career that Gallagher has started a season with an organization other than the Montréal Canadiens. In an interview with The Hockey News, the former Vancouver Giants captain was asked how he felt about starting this new chapter with the Canucks.
"I'm excited," said Gallagher. "Start of a new season, you're always excited, but it really feels special right now. I think we got some good energy with our group, and we need to carry that into the season."
Tuesday's game is symbolic in a way, as it pits Gallagher's two hometowns against each other. Although he lives in B.C., he was born and raised in Edmonton, where he watched plenty of Oilers games. According to Gallagher, he still has plenty of family in Edmonton, but his goal Tuesday night is to leave Rogers Place with a victory.
"I was like 12. I got a lot of good memories. Obviously, growing up on the outdoor pond there, and you still get back there from time to time because I do have family there. So a lot of good memories. You know, I wouldn't be here without without Edmonton being a part of it. But yeah, we got a job to do. So, you enjoy it, but you get in there, and you've got work to do."
Most rankings have Vancouver projected to finish last in the NHL. This isn't unexpected, as the Canucks are in a rebuild and have plenty of young players throughout their lineup. As Gallagher explained, the group enters the campaign focused and ready to prove doubters wrong.
"Our expectations are to compete. We're a competitive group. We have a lot of really talented players. Guys that have done it for a long time. We've got some young kids that are going to bring energy, and our expectations are maybe a little bit different than outside the room. But for the time being, our expectations are trying to win one game. You know, that's all we focus on, and we go from there."
Looking past Tuesday's game, Thursday night will also be a special moment for Gallagher. On October 1, Vancouver will play their home opener against the Oilers. According to Gallagher, playing at home in front of the Rogers Arena faithful is something he's been thinking about for the past few months.
"I think it's going to be special. I think it's a lot of time to think about it over the summer, so to play in front of the fans and to represent them hopefully proudly. I'm looking forward to that a lot."
Gallagher is going to play a key role for the Canucks this year. He leads by example both on and off the ice and is arguably one of the best in the NHL at getting under the opposition's skin. Overall, there is plenty of excitement surrounding what Gallagher can bring to the organization, as the hometown hero will represent a Vancouver-based team for the first time since 2012.
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