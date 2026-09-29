Six Vancouver Canucks Could Reach New Points Milestones In 2026–27

Six Canucks — five forwards, one defenceman — could all hit new milestones in point totals depending on how their respective 2026-27 seasons go.
With the oncoming start of a new NHL season comes the beginning of milestone countdowns for the Vancouver Canucks. Six Canucks — five forwards, one defenceman — could all hit new milestones in point totals depending on how their respective 2026-27 seasons go.
Elias Pettersson Could Move Up The Canucks’ Franchise Records Once Again
Pettersson has cracked the Canucks’ all-time top-10 in goals, assists, and points, and will look to further his position in the franchise’s standings come 2026–27. The forward hit the 500-point mark on March 24, 2026 and finished the 2025–26 season with a career total of 508 in 545 NHL games.
As it stands, Pettersson’s 508 points as a Canuck currently rank seventh-overall, with the next player to pass being Thomas Gradin with 550. Though he has experienced some down stretches since the 2024–25 season, the forward has still recorded at least 45 points in each individual season. Even if he continues this pace of production, Pettersson can pass Gradin and take sole possession of sixth-overall if he records 43 points.
One Of Brock Boeser’s Points Milestones Depends On Elias Pettersson
Like Pettersson, Boeser has also further cemented himself in Vancouver’s all-time standings. The forward currently holds sole possession of eighth all-time in points with 482, having passed Pavel Bure (478) on April 6.
The next player that Boeser would be looking to pass on this list, however, is his teammate Pettersson. As mentioned, Pettersson currently sits at seventh in franchise history with 508 points as a Canuck, but is expected to add to this total in 2026–27. For Boeser to pass another player in Vancouver’s all-time points standings, he would either have to surpass Pettersson or wait for Pettersson to surpass Gradin, and then surpas Gradin himself.
Regardless of his position in Vancouver’s all-time points list, Boeser is still likely to hit another points milestone in 2026–27. He is currently 18 points away from his 500th-career NHL point, with this milestone being achievable even within the first half of the season depending on his health.
Brendan Gallagher & Filip Hronek Each Need 13 Points To Hit Their Next Milestone
Also on track to hit 500 points in 2026–27 is new Canucks forward Gallagher. The forward has put together 487 points in his 14 NHL seasons, all as a member of the Montréal Canadiens. While his offensive production has fluctuated throughout his career, Gallagher has hit a minimum of 14 points in every season he has played in, making this milestone very achievable in 2026–27.
13 more points will also result in Hronek hitting a new personal milestone, as the defenceman is currently sitting on 287 career-NHL points. Hronek has seen an uptick in offensive production since joining the Canucks, even recording a career-high of 49 points in 82 games in 2025–26. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him hit the 300-career point mark before December.
Health Will Dictate Whether Filip Chytil Hits His Next Milestone In 2026–27
In 2022–23, Chytil put up a career-high of 45 points in 74 games. Injuries have since derailed his time with both the Canucks and his former team, the New York Rangers, resulting in him recording 35 points through the past three years. 20 of these came from a 41-game stretch with the Rangers in 2024–25.
When he has played, Chytil has flashed the potential of a forward that could put up 40 points in a season. The issue, however, has been his health. Chytil will be on Vancouver's injured reserve to start the 2026-27 season, though how long he'll be out of the lineup for is currently undetermined. This will play a massive role in whether Chytil can hit his next points milestone in 2026–27, as he is currently 27 points away from 200 in his career. While this feels like a more unlikely feat compared to the rest on this list, if circumstances fall in Chytil’s favour, reaching the 200-point mark in 2026–27 may not be impossible.
The 100-Point Mark Awaits Paul Cotter In 2026–27
Currently sitting at 82-career NHL points is Cotter, who split this total with the Vegas Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils. At least 18 points with Vancouver during 2026–27 will put Cotter at the 100-point mark.
Through four near-full NHL seasons, Cotter has only recorded less than 18 points in a year once — last season with the Devils (15). In every other campaign, Cotter has hit the 18-point threshold, doing-so even in a role that doesn’t quite lend itself to offensive production. Reaching the 100-point milestone in 2026–27 may be more of a when, not if, question.
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