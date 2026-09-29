Six Vancouver Canucks Could Reach New Points Milestones In 2026–27

When he has played, Chytil has flashed the potential of a forward that could put up 40 points in a season. The issue, however, has been his health. Chytil will be on Vancouver's injured reserve to start the 2026-27 season, though how long he'll be out of the lineup for is currently undetermined. This will play a massive role in whether Chytil can hit his next points milestone in 2026–27, as he is currently 27 points away from 200 in his career. While this feels like a more unlikely feat compared to the rest on this list, if circumstances fall in Chytil’s favour, reaching the 200-point mark in 2026–27 may not be impossible.