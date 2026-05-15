'We're Going To Do Everything It Takes To Do This Job Well': Henrik & Daniel Sedin Are Ready For Their New Roles With The Vancouver Canucks

"Ryan (Johnson) is a big part of that, too," said Henrik. "We've got to show up every day and lead by example. Culture is huge. You cannot win without it. That's impossible, and you cannot be sustainable without it. I think you'll see when this moves on and there's a process to everything, and you build something good, you will win a lot of the trades you make, and you will bring in free agents that are overperforming. So for us, the culture piece is our main thing to fall back on over the next little bit. And that's starting with us. We've got to come in every day, and we've got to show up, and we've got to do the things that took us to this position. And that's the same as players. Preparation, preparation. That gives us confidence that we can step into this role, is that we are prepared. And we're going to do everything it takes to do this job well. And I think it has a trickle-down effect if we control it."