'We're Going To Do Everything It Takes To Do This Job Well': Henrik & Daniel Sedin Are Ready For Their New Roles With The Vancouver Canucks

Henrik and Daniel Sedin will serve as the Canucks' Co-Presidents of Hockey Operations.
There are few people as loyal to the Vancouver Canucks as Henrik and Daniel Sedin. The Swedish twins spent their entire Hall of Fame playing careers with the organization before transitioning to the front office. Now, over 25 years since they were drafted second and third overall in 1999, the Sedins have been named Co-Presidents of Hockey Operations.
The Sedins will be taking over for Jim Rutherford, who announced earlier this month that he will transition to an advisor role. According to Henrik and Daniel, they will split the duties and report to ownership. When asked about the hiring process, Henrik gave a brief timeline of how the last week or so has gone.
"Ownership came to us when it became clear that Jim (Rutherford) was going to step away a little bit," said Henrik. "We had a lot of great discussions with them. Where they saw this going. They did a very big search for the next GM. We stepped in, and they gave us two very good candidates. One external (Evan Gold), one internal (Ryan Johnson). And it was up to us to make the decision. So that's how the timing was."
For the last few seasons, the Sedins have served as development coaches in both Vancouver and Abbotsford. Moving from a development role to Co-Presidents of Hockey Operations is a massive leap, and one not often seen in the sports world. When asked about some of the strengths they bring to the job, Daniel spoke about how he and his brother know the organization inside out and what is expected from the fanbase.
"I think it's a strength that we've been a part of all aspects of the organization," said Daniel. "I think we see what's needed. I think we know the strength of this organization. Obviously, moving forward with all the prospects, draft picks, player development is going to be huge part of this journey. So that's obviously one thing we're looking to make better. As a player, we know the fans. We know what they want. We know you guys. I think we can have an honest discussion with you guys. And so I think it's just a positive to be a part of everything. Like I said, we've been fans too, so we see from all different sides."
Culture has been a significant topic of conversation around the Canucks this season. From a significant rift to a negative vibe in the locker room, Vancouver is hoping they have sorted out those issues and can move in a more positive direction. For the Sedin's, ensuring that there is a good culture is important and something they are going to focus on in their new roles.
"Ryan (Johnson) is a big part of that, too," said Henrik. "We've got to show up every day and lead by example. Culture is huge. You cannot win without it. That's impossible, and you cannot be sustainable without it. I think you'll see when this moves on and there's a process to everything, and you build something good, you will win a lot of the trades you make, and you will bring in free agents that are overperforming. So for us, the culture piece is our main thing to fall back on over the next little bit. And that's starting with us. We've got to come in every day, and we've got to show up, and we've got to do the things that took us to this position. And that's the same as players. Preparation, preparation. That gives us confidence that we can step into this role, is that we are prepared. And we're going to do everything it takes to do this job well. And I think it has a trickle-down effect if we control it."
Just because the Sedins are twins doesn't mean they will agree on everything. There are going to be times when Henrik and Daniel have different opinions and will need to decide which direction is best for the organization. As Henrik explained, when those situations do occur, he and his brother will reach an understanding to be on the same page.
"There's no tiebreaker," said Henrik. "We're discussing everything. I think it's important. In any meeting, any room, even about the coaching staff, management, you discuss everything. But when you leave the room, you shake hands, and you fully agree with the decision. So that's not gonna be a problem."
Daniel also added, "And our job is to make sure that Ryan (Johnson) and his staff have done their due diligence. They turn every stone to make the right decision. If they do that, we're gonna be happy with that decision."
Elias Pettersson's future was also brought up during the media availability. The 27-year-old has not lived up to expectations over the last two seasons, with many fans in the market voicing their opinions on whether he should be traded. In his answer, Daniel spoke about how they know what Pettersson is dealing with, as they dealt with similar pressure during their playing days.
"I mean, with Elias, we've been through this as players," said Daniel. "Exactly what he's been through. You're going to have some really good seasons. You're going to have some tougher seasons. What we found after a long career, looking back, is that the best seasons we had, we were well prepared. That is everything you can control. It's how hard you work in the summer. Mentally ready to go when training camp hits. So I think the one message to him is preparation. And like I said, we had some bad seasons too, and those times we maybe didn't prepare the way we should have."
To wrap up the availability, the Sedins were asked about players being more active in the community. While there are still occasional visits to BC Children's Hospital or Canucks Place, the level of community involvement from the players' side has dipped significantly over the past few seasons. Based on their answers, it is clear that the Sedins will ensure the Canucks are once again involved in the community.
"I mean, just looking back 26 years, when we flew into the city, Brian Burke told us that this was the number one organization in the league when it comes to community involvement," said Daniel. "We need to get to that point. We should be the number one organization in the NHL when it comes to community involvement. We're going to ask our players to do a lot. I think it's so important for us as players that we did those things. I think it puts perspective in life. You might have a bad game here and there, but if you're out, you do the work in the community, I think they can certainly buy into what we're trying to be.
Henrik added, "That's a big part of the connected piece as well. We got to bring that back. To have the people in the city and this province to be proud of, to be a connect fan, and that's part of it."
The task in front of the Sedins is not an easy one. Not only is the team starting what should be a multi-year rebuild, but they will also be tasked with building a high-end organization off the ice. With new General Manager Ryan Johnson by their side, the Sedins as Co-Presidents of Hockey Operations could be exactly what the organization needs if they want to one day become a Stanley Cup contender.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.