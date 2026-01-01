Canucks’ Conor Garland And Marco Rossi Expected To Miss ‘At Least A Week’ Due To Injury

The Vancouver Canucks are not starting the new year off on the right foot, it seems, as both Conor Garland and Marco Rossi were absent from practice today. Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote later confirmed that both players will be out for “at least a week” before being re-evaluated.

Many were sharp to note that Rossi did not play in the final eight minutes of Vancouver’s last game, a 6–3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night at home. Prior to being traded to the Canucks on December 12, Rossi had missed a month of play due to injury.

“I think they're making sure that they do the right thing with it, and we'll see in a week where he's at,” Foote said after practice on Thursday, also confirming that Rossi’s ailment is a lower-body injury.

Foote pointed out that Garland’s injury isn’t something that has remained with him throughout the season, but did note that the forward has been “playing through some stuff” as of late. He did point out, however, that there was a missed call on Garland during the last game that he was surprised didn’t get called.

“He got [a] slew foot. I’m surprised, like that kind of play, I was surprised all four guys missed it.”

This is not Garland's first injury absence of the season, as the forward has missed time in both October and November.

Foote also mentioned that Brock Boeser had been dealing with “a little bit of an injury” prior to the holiday break, but that the forward has since gotten over this.

Vancouver is back in action tomorrow night against the Seattle Kraken, kicking off a back-to-back at Rogers Arena to start the new year. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 pm PT.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

5 New Year’s Resolutions The Vancouver Canucks Should Make For 2026

Canucks Prospect Named OHL Player Of The Month For December 2025

Vancouver Canucks Stats From 2025

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.