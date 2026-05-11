Canucks Forward Linus Karlsson To Represent Sweden At 2026 IIHF World Championship

Karlsson is the fourth member of the Canucks to be named to a 2026 IIHF World Championship roster.
After a couple of weeks of training camp, Sweden has officially locked in their roster for the 2026 IIHF World Championship. Three members of the Vancouver Canucks were on the team’s initial camp roster — Linus Karlsson, Nils Höglander, and Liam Öhgren — though only Karlsson will be playing in the tournament this year.
This year is the first time Karlsson will take part in the IIHF World Championships, as prior to, he had yet to do so. The 2025–26 season was a big one for Karlsson, who set career-highs in goals (15), assists (20), and points (35) in 79 games at the NHL-level. His impressive play throughout this first full NHL season led the Canucks to sign Karlsson to a two-year contract extension worth $2.25M annually.
Karlsson will be the only Canuck to represent Sweden at this year’s World Championship. Höglander, who was also on the team’s training camp roster, sustained an injury during the first leg of camps at the Fortuna Hockey Games, and was ultimately taken off the roster as a result. Öhgren also took part in Sweden’s training camp but ultimately did not make it on the final roster.
Joining Karlsson on Sweden’s roster are former Canucks defencemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Erik Brännström, annd upcoming 2026 draft prospects Ivar Stenberg and Viggo Björck (brother of Canucks prospect Wilson).
Karlsson is the fourth member of the Canucks to be named to a World Championship roster for 2026. Aatu Räty (Finland) and Filip Hronek (Czechia) were listed to their respective countries’ rosters yesterday, while Max Sasson (USA) was revealed to be playing for the U.S. last week. The 2026 IIHF World Championship begins on May 15. Sweden will open their tournament with a game against Canada at 7:20 am PT on opening day.
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