Canucks’ Räty To Play For Finland, Hronek To Represent Czechia At 2026 IIHF World Championship
Canucks' Aatu Räty and Filip Hronek will join Max Sasson at the 2026 IIHF World Championship.
Two more members of the Vancouver Canucks will be participating in the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland next week. Earlier today, forward Aatu Räty was officially named to Finland’s roster after taking part in the team’s pre-tournament training camps. Filip Hronek, who was injured during Czechia’s training camp at the Fortuna Hockey Games, has also been named to his team’s roster.
Räty played in his first full NHL season in 2025–26, putting up four goals and 10 assists in 66 games with the Canucks. The last time he represented Finland was at the 2022 World Junior Championship, during which he scored three goals and seven assists in 10 games en route to a silver medal. Joining him on Finland’s roster are Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell of the Chicago Blackhawks, and Olli Määttä of the Calgary Flames.
Despite the injury scare from the Fortuna Hockey Games, it appears Hronek will play for Czechia at the World Championship after all. The defenceman was one of only three Canucks to skate in all 82 games this season, with Hronek posting a career-high 49 points on the season (second-highest for Vancouver). He also represented Czechia earlier on in the year at the 2026 Winter Olympics, putting up five assists in five games.
Räty and Hronek will join Max Sasson (USA) as Canucks who will represent their respective countries at the 2026 World Championship. Sweden has yet to reveal their final roster for the tournament, though Canucks forwards Liam Öhgren and Linus Karlsson took part in both legs of the team’s training camp.
The 2026 IIHF World Championship begins on May 15. Finland will begin the tournament with a game against Germany on opening day (7:20 am PT), while Czechia will play Denmark later on in the day (11:20 am PT).
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