Canucks’ Räty To Play For Finland, Hronek To Represent Czechia At 2026 IIHF World Championship

Despite the injury scare from the Fortuna Hockey Games, it appears Hronek will play for Czechia at the World Championship after all. The defenceman was one of only three Canucks to skate in all 82 games this season, with Hronek posting a career-high 49 points on the season (second-highest for Vancouver). He also represented Czechia earlier on in the year at the 2026 Winter Olympics, putting up five assists in five games.