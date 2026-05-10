Panthers Forward Brad Marchand Reacts To Fake Canucks/Maple Leafs Trade Proposal
Brad Marchand recently commented on a fake trade proposal between the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs.
Fake trade proposals have become the norm on social media. Fans around the NHL create graphics proposing trades that often spark plenty of debate online. One recent trade graphic has even sparked an opinion from Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand, who commented his feelings about a Vancouver Canucks/Toronto Maple Leafs proposal.
The trade graphic was created by an account called lane.memeson. The proposed trade would send center Elias Pettersson and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Maple Leafs for the first overall pick in 2026, a 2027 second-round pick and forward Matthew Knies. As of writing, the post has over 4,700 likes and over 500 comments.
Marchand kept his thoughts short and too the points. He wrote, "Hahahahahhshashahhsh …..terrible trade for Toronto". Marchand's comment has generated over 700 likes and over 25 comments.
Pettersson is a player who always seems to find his way into trade rumours. While not on the same scale, the same can be said about Knies, who is signed until 2031 with a cap hit of $7.75 million. All that is known for sure is that if Marchand were in charge of Toronto, he would not be interested in making this trade.
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