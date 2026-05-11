Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Maddox Dagenais

A deep dive into Québec Remparts center Maddox Dagenais.
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with 10 picks. Leading up to the draft, we at The Hockey News will profile a different prospect who the Canucks could take with each of their picks. Today's prospect is Québec Remparts center Maddox Dagenais, who Vancouver could select 33rd overall.
If the Canucks want to continue to build out their center depth, Dagenais would be a smart selection to kick off the second round. The left-shot center had a productive season in the QMJHL as he posted 62 points in 62 games. Dagenais followed up his regular-season success with a strong playoff run, as he recorded three goals and six points in 11 games.
After his season was complete, Dagenais represented Canada at the 2026 U18s. He played in the middle-six and finished the tournament with two points in five games. Dagenais also represented Canada at the 2024 U17s where he won a Silver.
Dagenais is the 15th-ranked North American skater according to NHL Central Scouting. The 18-year-old is listed at 6'3", 196 lbs. Overall, Dagenais is a physical player who understands how to use his size to his advantage.
When Dagenais hears his name in June, he will become the second member of his family to be drafted into the NHL. His dad is Pierre Dagenais, who the New Jersey Devils famously drafted in both 1996 and 1998. Dagenais' dad would go on to play 142 NHL games, scoring 35 goals and recording 58 points.
While there will be a lot of focus on his point total, one area of Dagenais' game that does not get enough recognition is his ability to win faceoffs. During the regular season, he took 380 draws and had a win percentage of 51.3%. As for the playoffs, he lined up for 72 faceoffs and won 52.8% of them.
In the offensive zone, Dagenais has shown the ability to be both a playmaker and a finisher. He is a player who likes to shoot from everywhere on the ice and averaged 4.4 shots per game during the regular season. Ultimately, if Dagenais has the puck in the offensive zone, he consistently finds a way to create scoring chances.
As for the transition game, Dagenais likes to have control of the puck when in the neutral zone. This allows him to dictate the play and decide whether the best option is to carry the puck past the blue line or make a pass to a teammate. Dagenais' ability to read the play also comes in handy, as he can anticipate when it's best to leave the defensive zone.
Dagenais has been on the radar for this draft ever since he was drafted first overall in the QMJHL Draft back in 2024. He is a skilled center who won the QMJHL's Best Professional Prospect award this year. If selected, Dagenais would be a solid addition to Vancouver's prospect pool.
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