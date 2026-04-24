Canucks’ Hronek And Patera To Represent Czechia At 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games

Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek and goaltender Jiří Patera have been named to Czechia's roster for the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games.
Two more Vancouver Canucks will be present at the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games. Only a few days after three Canucks were named to Sweden’s roster at the tournament, Canucks Filip Hronek and Jiří Patera have been announced as part of Czechia’s team.
Hronek has faced a long season, as he was one of only three players to take part in all 82 games of the season for Vancouver. He scored a career-high of 49 points for the Canucks this season, earning him the title of the team’s best defenceman this year. The defenceman also represented Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, putting up five assists in five games.
Patera spent most of the 2025–26 season with the Abbotsford Canucks, though he did start in one game for Vancouver. In 30 AHL games this season, Patera put up a 2.63 GAA and .910 SV%. The last time the goaltender represented Czechia internationally was in 2018-19, as he played in one game with Czechia's U20 World Junior team and put up a .800 SV% with 6.00 GAA.
Other players named to Czechia's Fortuna Hockey Games roster include Adam Klapka (Calgary Flames), Jaroslav Chmelař (New York Rangers), and Dominik Kubalík (oba Ev Zug).
The Fortuna Hockey Games begin on Thursday, April 30. Czechia's first opponent in the tournament will be Finland.
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