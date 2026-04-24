Former Canucks Prospect Named 2026 AHL MVP

Michael DiPietro has won the Les Cunningham Award for the 2025-26 season.
A former Vancouver Canucks prospect has been named AHL MVP for the 2025-26 season. That former prospect is Michael DiPietro, who became the ninth goaltender to win the now-named Les Cunningham Award. DiPietro currently plays for the Providence Bruins, who are the AHL affiliate of the Boston Bruins.
The Canucks drafted DiPietro 64th overall in 2017. The now 26-year-old was a star in the OHL for the Windsor Spitfires and Ottawa 67's, with his junior career including a Memorial Cup championship in 2017. DiPietro also represented Canada multiple times during his junior career and would later win a Gold Medal at the 2021 World Championship.
DiPietro's time with Vancouver was short as he was traded to the Bruins in 2022. He played three NHL games with the Canucks and spent most of his time in the AHL. In return for DiPietro as well as defensive prospect Jonathan Myrenberg, Vancouver received Jack Studnicka, who would play 52 NHL games for the Canucks.
Since leaving Vancouver, DiPietro has become one of the best goaltenders in the AHL. This includes winning the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award, which is given out to the AHL's best goaltender in back-to-back consecutive season. Over his AHL career, DiPietro has a record of 118-50-16 along with 12 shutouts.
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