Canucks Kudryavtsev Named To 2026 AHL All-Star Game

Kirill Kudryavtsev is headed to the 2026 AHL All-Star Game. The Vancouver Canucks prospect will represent the Pacific Division at this year's event. The 2026 AHL All-Star Game will take place on February 10 and 11 in Rockford, Illinois.
This season, Kudravtsev has 13 points in 28 games. He ranks second on the Abbotsford Canucks in assists and has only recorded two penalty minutes. Kudravtsev was a major part of Abbotsford's Calder Cup win last season and has been a fixture on the blue line throughout the 2025-26 season.
The 2026 AHL All-Star game will also include former members of the Canucks organization. Goaltender Michael DiPietro and defenceman Cole McWard will represent the Atlantic Division, while forward Jayson Megna will serve as captain for the Pacific Division. Other notable names representing the Pacific Division include Tyson Jugnauth, Quinn Hutson and Jagger Firkus.
The 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on February 10 will feature the two Eastern Conference divisions against the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. As for the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge on February 11, that will feature the four teams participating in a three-on-three, round-robin tournament with six games of eight minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship in a final eight-minute, three-on-three game.
