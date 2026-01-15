Canucks Kudryavtsev Named To 2026 AHL All-Star Game

The 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on February 10 will feature the two Eastern Conference divisions against the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. As for the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge on February 11, that will feature the four teams participating in a three-on-three, round-robin tournament with six games of eight minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship in a final eight-minute, three-on-three game.