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Vancouver Canucks To Hold 2026 NHL Draft Party

Adam Kierszenblat
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The Vancouver Canucks will hold a draft party on June 26, 2026.

The 2026 NHL Draft is one of the most anticipated in Vancouver Canucks history. Vancouver enters the draft with 10 picks, which includes third overall. If the Canucks are going to rebuild the team successfully, they will need to draft not only some high-end talent but also future depth pieces. 

With the draft just a few weeks away, Vancouver has announced they will be holding a draft party at Rogers Arena. The event will be on June 26, which is the first night of the draft, and will be free to attend. The Canucks are also advertising "select $5 food and beverages items, live music, photos with Fin, and more!"

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At the watch party, which begins at 3 p.m. PT, fans will get the opportunity to watch Vancouver select third and 24th overall. The last time the Canucks selected third overall, they picked Henrik Sedin in 1999. The link to the event can be found here

It is important to note that road closures will be in effect due to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. At 8 p.m. PT, New Zealand will be taking on Belgium across the street at BC Place. More information about road closures can be found here

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Braeden Cootes is selected as the 15th overall pick to the Vancouver Canucks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn ImagesJun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Braeden Cootes is selected as the 15th overall pick to the Vancouver Canucks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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