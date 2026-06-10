Canucks Parting Ways With Former Blackhawks & Panthers GM Dale Tallon

Vancouver brought Tallon on as a Senior Advisor and Scout in the 2022–23 season, occupying the role up until the end of this year. Previously, he spent time as Director of Player Personnel (1998 to 2003), Assistant General Manager (2002 to 2005), General Manager (2005 to 2009), and Senior Advisor (2009–10) for the Blackhawks. Later, he moved on to the Florida Panthers organization, where he acted as Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations (2010 to 2016), President of Hockey Operations (2016 to 2019), and General Manager (2010 to 2020).