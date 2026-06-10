Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Casey Mutryn

A deep dive into U.S. National Team Development Program right-winger Casey Mutryn.
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with 10 picks. Leading up to the draft, we at The Hockey News will profile a different prospect who the Canucks could take with each of their picks. Today's prospect is U.S. National Team Development Program right-winger Casey Mutryn, who Vancouver could select 33rd overall.
Mutryn is an intriguing prospect who could be available when the Canucks are ready to use their second pick of the second round. Listed at 6'3", 200 lbs, the 17-year-old had a very productive year with the U.S. National Team Development Program. Over his 62 games, he recorded 46 points, which ranked fifth on the U.S. National U18 Team.
On top of having success during the season, Mutryn proved to be a leader on the international stage. He wore the "C" at the 2026 U18s, where he recorded five points in five games. This was the second year Mutryn played at the U18s, as he picked up a Bronze Medal for Team USA in 2025.
Mutryn is the definition of a power forward. He is constantly getting in on the forecheck and ensuring that he finishes every check he can. Once his team has possession in the offensive zone, Mutryn ensures he gets into the slot to tip shots and find loose pucks near the opponent's net.
As for the defensive zone, Mutryn has developed into a reliable two-way forward. He can win board battles and block shooting lanes with his large frame. Once he spots a loose puck, Mutryn is able to stay calm and advance the puck past the blue line in order to relieve any built-up pressure in the defensive zone.
Mutryn, who is ranked 24th among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting, has committed to Boston College for the 2027-28 season. There, he will join his brother, Teddy Mutryn, who has committed to the Eagles starting next year. Teddy is also an NHL Draft pick, as he went 95th overall to the San Jose Sharks in 2025.
Ultimately, Mutryn's size and play style is something that is missing from Vancouver's prospect pool. He understands how to use his size and isn't afraid to crash the net to create second-chance opportunities. While it may take a few years before he signs with the Canucks, Mutryn is worth the wait as he has the potential to be a physical presence at the pro level.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
2026 NHL Draft Prospect Profiles:
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.