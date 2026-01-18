'I Want To Get This Team Back To The Playoffs': Conor Garland Addresses Canucks Current Rebuild & Desire To Remain With The Organization

"Yeah, that's a tough question," said Garland. "It's a valid question. I think people look at something like that through the hockey lens. I've signed on to be on this team for another six years, which would be 11 years. And that's not something you do blindly and just sign the contract, don't think about it. So, I mean, I have a great connection to the city. I enjoy playing here. I want to get this team back to the playoffs and enjoy that feeling when you're on the run in a city like this. You know, my son was born here. My wife's expecting another baby in April, our first daughter, which is another thing that's in the city, and it really bonds you and your family to the city. So if that time comes, that's not something I'm taking lightly, or just, you know, I'm throwing it out there that I want to, you know, move on. It's something that, if that process ever happened, that'd be a long, long decision, and that's not something I'm thinking about right now. I'm thinking about our performance in two days."