Three Canucks Set To Take Part In Final Leg Of IIHF World Championship Training Camps

Canucks forwards Linus Karlsson, Liam Öhgren, and Aatu Räty will participate in the Beijer Hockey Games ahead of the 2026 IIHF World Championship.
After six members of the Vancouver Canucks organization took part in the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games, three will advance to the final stage of their respective teams’ training camps ahead of the 2026 IIHF World Championship. Sweden, Finland, Czechia, and Switzerland will take part in one more leg of training camp — the Beijer Hockey Games in Sweden — before narrowing down their final rosters for the World Championship starts on May 15.
First, two of the three Canucks who took part in the Fortuna Hockey Games for Sweden — Liam Öhgren, Linus Karlsson, and Nils Höglander — will remain on their team’s roster. Höglander sustained an injury during Sweden’s first game of the tournament and did not play in their final two games. Earlier today, Sweden announced that Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond would be taking Höglander’s place at the World Championship, ending his campaign for the time being.
Öhgren impressed many with his offensive outburst during the Fortuna Hockey Games, as the forward scored two goals and two assists in Sweden’s three games. Karlsson also found himself in a good spot throughout the competition, as he started all three games on a line with top prospects Viggo Björck (brother of Canucks prospect Wilson) and Ivar Stenberg.
The third Canuck taking part in the Beijer Hockey Games is Aatu Räty, who will represent Finland. He’ll be joined by a much bigger cast of players this time around, as Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, Calgary Flames defenceman Olli Määttä, and Nashville Predators goaltender Justus Annunen will all participate in this leg of Finland’s training camp. Chicago Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teräväinen and a pair of Boston Bruins — defenceman Henri Jokiharju and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo — have already been named to Finland’s World Championship roster.
The two Canucks who will not participate in the final leg of training camps are Filip Hronek and Jiří Patera of Czechia. Hronek was injured in Czechia’s first matchup of the Fortuna Hockey Games and missed the remainder of the competition, though reports have indicated that the defenceman’s injury is not expected to be serious. The three goaltenders named to Czechia’s roster for the Beijer Hockey Games leg are Josef Kořenář, Petr Kváča, and Dominik Pavlát.
Beijer Hockey Games Schedule:
May 7:
Finland vs. Switzerland
Czechia vs. Sweden
May 9:
Finland vs. Czechia
Sweden vs. Switzerland
May 10:
Switzerland vs. Czechia
Sweden vs. Finland
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