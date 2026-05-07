Three Canucks Set To Take Part In Final Leg Of IIHF World Championship Training Camps

The two Canucks who will not participate in the final leg of training camps are Filip Hronek and Jiří Patera of Czechia. Hronek was injured in Czechia’s first matchup of the Fortuna Hockey Games and missed the remainder of the competition, though reports have indicated that the defenceman’s injury is not expected to be serious. The three goaltenders named to Czechia’s roster for the Beijer Hockey Games leg are Josef Kořenář, Petr Kváča, and Dominik Pavlát.