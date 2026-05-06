Rutherford: Third-Overall Pick Will Be ‘A Great Building Block’ For The Canucks

“This is a really strong draft. You really don’t know how the draft is going to fall,” Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford said in a post-lottery media availability. “You’ve got a number of good defencemen in there — don’t know how high they’re going to go — so until we get to the draft, [...] it’ll just be speculation how it ends up falling. But whatever way it falls, we feel very strongly that we’re getting a really good player, and who that player is, we’ll just have to wait and see.”