Canucks Miss Out On Russian Prospect Vitali Pinchuk

The 24-year-old has signed with the Nashville Predators
The Vancouver Canucks have missed out on a high-end prospect from the KHL. On Monday, center Vitali Pinchuk made his NHL choice as he signed a one-year deal with the Nashville Predators. Vancouver was among the reported long list of teams interested in signing the 24-year-old, who played last season with Dinamo Minsk.
Pinchuk is listed at 6'3", 203 lbs. The left-shot center from Belarus finished sixth in the KHL this past season with 66 points in 65 games. Before moving to the KHL, Pinchuk played in the OHL for the Kingston Frontenacs in 2019-20, where he recorded 34 points in 54 games.
Gold Star Sports Management represents Pinchuk. The announcement was made by his agent, Dan Milstein. Players in the Canucks organization who Milstein represents are Max Sasson, Danila Klimovich, Kirill Kudryavtsev and Evander Kane.
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