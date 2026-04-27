Former Canucks In 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Nikita Zadorov Fined For Cross-Checking
Former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov has been fined by the NHL.
Nikita Zadorov's wallet has become lighter this week. The former Vancouver Canucks and current Boston Bruins defenceman was fined $5,000 for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin over the weekend. On the play, Zadorov was assessed a major penalty and received a game misconduct.
The Bruins are facing elimination heading into Game 5 of their first-round series against the Sabres. Despite splitting the first two games, Boston was outscored 9-2 in front of their home fans in Games 3 and 4. Over the first four games of the series, Zadorov has recorded one assist, 37 penalty minutes and is averaging 18:07 of ice time per game.
Zadorov has been fined once before in the playoffs. That came in 2024, when he cross-checked Connor McDavid in Game 3 while with the Canucks. The fine in 2024 was also for $5,000.
The Bruins will look to keep their season alive on Tuesday as they travel to Buffalo for Game 5. Boston already has a victory away from home, as they won 4-2 in Game 2. Game time for Game 5 is scheduled for 4:30 pm PT.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.