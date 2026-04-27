Logo
Vancouver Canucks
Powered by Roundtable
Former Canucks In 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Nikita Zadorov Fined For Cross-Checking cover image

Former Canucks In 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Nikita Zadorov Fined For Cross-Checking

Adam Kierszenblat
1h
featured
270Members·4,421Posts
AdamKierszenblat@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov has been fined by the NHL.

Nikita Zadorov's wallet has become lighter this week. The former Vancouver Canucks and current Boston Bruins defenceman was fined $5,000 for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin over the weekend. On the play, Zadorov was assessed a major penalty and received a game misconduct.

The Bruins are facing elimination heading into Game 5 of their first-round series against the Sabres. Despite splitting the first two games, Boston was outscored 9-2 in front of their home fans in Games 3 and 4. Over the first four games of the series, Zadorov has recorded one assist, 37 penalty minutes and is averaging 18:07 of ice time per game. 

Zadorov has been fined once before in the playoffs. That came in 2024, when he cross-checked Connor McDavid in Game 3 while with the Canucks. The fine in 2024 was also for $5,000. 

The Bruins will look to keep their season alive on Tuesday as they travel to Buffalo for Game 5. Boston already has a victory away from home, as they won 4-2 in Game 2. Game time for Game 5 is scheduled for 4:30 pm PT. 

Apr 26, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) gets set for a face-off during the third period in game four of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn ImagesApr 26, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) gets set for a face-off during the third period in game four of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site

Former Canucks In 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Kuzmenko And The Kings Fall In The First Round To The Colorado Avalanche

Canucks Could Become Vancouver’s Second Professional Hockey Team To Earn First-Overall Draft Selection In 2026

New Report Links Oilers Bill Scott To Canucks' Open General Manager Job

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

The Hockey NewsThe Hockey News
Vancouver CanucksBoston BruinsStanley Cup Playoffs
Latest News
1