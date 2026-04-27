Former Canucks In 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Kuzmenko And The Kings Fall In The First Round To The Colorado Avalanche

The Kings kept things tight towards the start of the series, playing their heavy-forecheck style well and keeping Game 1 and 2’s scores separated by only one goal. In Game 3, Colorado managed to break through Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg by putting four past him compared to Los Angeles’ two goals. Colorado got off to an early lead, doubling-up by the end of the second period and then scoring three in the third to put the game out of reach for Los Angeles.