Canucks Could Become Vancouver’s Second Professional Hockey Team To Earn First-Overall Draft Selection In 2026

The Goldeneyes finished their inaugural PWHL season with a record of 9–3–4–14, ultimately being eliminated from playoff contention on April 18. This activated their race for the Gold Plan, which is a system that helps decide which of the eliminated teams will be awarded the first-overall pick. From after a team is eliminated until the end of the regular season, they will continue to collect points in the standings; however, these points will instead go towards a potential draft order, with the team that collects the most points being awarded the first-overall selection in the upcoming draft.