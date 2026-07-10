Canucks Name Mougenel, Smith, & Krog Assistant Coaches
The Canucks have made changes to their coaching staff.
The Vancouver Canucks have officially filled out the rest of their coaching staff.
After naming Manny Malhotra the team’s newest head coach at the beginning of June, Vancouver has officially filled out the rest of his coaching staff. Ryan Mougenel, Jordan Smith, and Jason Krog will come in as assistant coaches, while Andrew Shaw has been named the assistant to video coach Ian Beckenstein.
“Finalizing our coaching staff is another important step for our organization,” Canucks GM Ryan Johnson said in a press release. “When we started this process with Manny, we wanted to find quality people first and foremost, who are good teachers and have intelligent hockey minds. We have assembled a group that can help us build a solid foundation, connect with both our veterans and younger players, and put in place the system and style of play that Manny wants to see on the ice. We are excited to welcome Ryan, Jordan and Andrew to Vancouver, and I am very happy to see Jason get a much-deserved promotion.”
Mougenel, who previously coached the Providence Bruins of the AHL for the past eight seasons, was named the AHL Coach of the Year for the 2025–26 season after coaching Providence to a league-best record of 54–16–2–0. The former San Jose Barracuda and Hersey Bears assistant coach was the first name reported to have been connected to the Canucks’ open assistant coach positions.
Smith, who was already a member of the organization, has been an assistant coach for the Abbotsford Canucks since the 2024–25 season, during which he and Malhotra’s staff won a Calder Cup. He previously served as an assistant coach for the Springfield Thunderbirds in the AHL from 2022–23 to 2023–24, as well as an associate coach for the Soo Greyhounds from 2018–19 to 2021–22.
Krog has been a skills and skating coach for both the Canucks and Abbotsford since the 2024–25 season. Prior to that, he spent time as a coach with the Burnaby Winter Club as well as Simon Fraser University. Shaw has also been with Abbotsford for the past two seasons, acting as the team’s video coach during that span of time. He has also taken roles as a video coach (2019–20 to 2020–21) and assistant coach (2021–22 and 2023–24) for the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL, as well as an associate coach for the Prince George Spruce Kings.
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