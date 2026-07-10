Canucks Name Mougenel, Smith, & Krog Assistant Coaches

“Finalizing our coaching staff is another important step for our organization,” Canucks GM Ryan Johnson said in a press release. “When we started this process with Manny, we wanted to find quality people first and foremost, who are good teachers and have intelligent hockey minds. We have assembled a group that can help us build a solid foundation, connect with both our veterans and younger players, and put in place the system and style of play that Manny wants to see on the ice. We are excited to welcome Ryan, Jordan and Andrew to Vancouver, and I am very happy to see Jason get a much-deserved promotion.”