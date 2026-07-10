Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Linus Karlsson

Offensively speaking, Karlsson carved himself a spot around the opposition’s net. 61 of his 116 shots on goal throughout the season came from high-danger spots tight to the crease. As a result, 11 of the 15 goals he scored this year came from in front of the net. His 15 goals tied him with Elias Pettersson for the fourth-most goals by current Canucks in 2025–26, while his 35 points ranked fifth on the team.