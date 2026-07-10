Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Linus Karlsson

Grading Canucks forward Linus Karlsson's 2025-26 season.
Welcome to the 2025–26 installment of The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks’ Player Report Card Series. Throughout the off-season, THN will conduct a deep dive into how each member of the Canucks performed throughout the 2025–26 season. Today’s article will focus on forward Linus Karlsson.
Karlsson’s 2025–26 Season Review
There may not have been a Canucks player that impressed more than Karlsson throughout the 2025–26 season.
In a season full of dark spots, Karlsson did a solid job of keeping things bright when he could.
The forward entered the 2025–26 season coming off his first longer stint at the NHL level, having played in 23 games during the 2024–25 season and won a Calder Cup with the Abbotsford Canucks in June of 2025.
Karlsson made Vancouver’s main roster out of their 2025 training camp but was healthy-scratched for the first few games of the year. From there, he proved himself more and more, eventually even earning himself some time on Vancouver’s top-line alongside Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk.
Offensively speaking, Karlsson carved himself a spot around the opposition’s net. 61 of his 116 shots on goal throughout the season came from high-danger spots tight to the crease. As a result, 11 of the 15 goals he scored this year came from in front of the net. His 15 goals tied him with Elias Pettersson for the fourth-most goals by current Canucks in 2025–26, while his 35 points ranked fifth on the team.
While Karlsson had an impressive season offensively, what may have been more notable about his game was his work ethic and effort on both sides of the ice. The forward was constantly applauded for his fore-checking as well as his work along the boards.
With such a hot start to the season for the rookie winger, Vancouver ended up signing Karlsson to a two-year contract extension worth $2.25M AAV, keeping him with the Canucks through the 2027–28 season.
Towards the end of the season, Karlsson found himself on a line with Max Sasson and Teddy Blueger, the likes of which were able to produce offence efficiently while keeping things consistent on the other side of the ice. Karlsson also scored two goals in his 100th-career NHL game on April 4 against the Utah Mammoth.
Aside from with the Canucks, Karlsson also represented Sweden at the IIHF World Championship for the first time in his career this year. The forward played primarily in Sweden’s middle-six, scoring two goals and three assists in eight games.
Karlsson’s 2025–26 Letter Grade
For the most part, Karlsson’s 2025–26 season couldn’t have gone any better — from an individual perspective. The forward managed to find a way to shine in what was one of Vancouver’s dimmest seasons as of late, even solidifying himself as a key part of the team’s middle to bottom-six heading into the near future.
Only time will tell where Karlsson’s career takes him, but if this season was any indicator, the direction is bound to be a positive one. The forward gets an A+ for his 2025–26 season.
Canucks 2025–26 Letter Grades
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.