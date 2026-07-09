The Hockey News' Vancouver Canucks Mailbag: Pettersson, Radio Rights & More

With Lekkerimäki, the key is giving him opportunities even if he is struggling at the NHL level. It was clear from his deployment that Adam Foote and his staff didn't trust him, which led to limited ice time and bouncing back and forth between the NHL and AHL. As for next season, the expectations should be that Lekkerimäki finds some success on the power play and shows he can be reliable at both ends of the ice as part of the Canucks' middle six.