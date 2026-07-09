Abbotsford Canucks Release Regular Season Schedule For 2026–27

The Abbotsford Canucks will start their 2026-27 regular season campaign on October 2 and will play their final game on April 10.
Abbotsford will start their 2026–27 campaign on the road with a matchup against the Calgary Wranglers on October 2. The AHL Canucks will then take part in their first home-game of the year on October 17 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. As well, they will start both December and January with six-game home-stands.
Abbotsford will wrap their season’s home-games with a game against the San Jose Barracuda on March 27, before finishing this year’s campaign on April 10 in San Jose.
This season will be the first that Abbotsford plays under a new general manager, with new GM Richard Seeley taking the reins after the promotion of Ryan Johnson. Abbotsford will also have a new head coach now that Manny Malhotra has taken the role of bench boss in Vancouver.
One thing to consider heading into the 2026–27 season is the fact that BC will no longer be adjusting to daylight savings time. This means that Abbotsford will be one hour ahead of certain west-coast teams such as the Henderson Silver Knights, Bakersfield Condors, and Ontario Reign — teams that they previously played on the same time-zone as.
Abbotsford’s Full 2026–27 Season Schedule
*Note: start times listed follow the time zone of the game’s location.
October:
Oct 2: Abbotsford @ Calgary, 7:00 pm MDT
Oct 3: Abbotsford @ Calgary, 5:00 pm MDT
Oct 9: Abbotsford @ Colorado, 7:05 pm MDT
Oct 10: Abbotsford @ Colorado, 6:05 MDT
Oct 17: Coachella Valley vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm PDT
Oct 18: Coachella Valley vs. Abbotsford, 4:00 pm PDT
Oct 24: Calgary vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm PDT
Oct 25: Calgary vs. Abbotsford, 3:00 pm PDT
Oct 28: Abbotsford @ San Jose, 7:00 pm PDT
Oct 30: Abbotsford @ Bakersfield, 7:10 pm PDT
November:
Nov 6: Ontario vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST
Nov 7: Ontario vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm MST
Nov 10: Colorado vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST
Nov 11: Colorado vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm MST
Nov 14: Abbotsford @ Ontario, 6:00 pm PST
Nov 15: Abbotsford @ Coachella Valley, 3:00 pm PST
Nov 18: Abbotsford @ Ontario, 7:00 pm PST
Nov 20: Tucson vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm PST
Nov 21: Tucson vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm PST
Nov 25: Abbotsford @ Henderson, 7:00 pm PST
Nov 27: Abbotsford @ Henderson, 1:00 pm PST
Nov 28: Abbotsford @ Bakersfield, 7:10 pm PST
December:
Dec 5: Henderson vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm MST
Dec 6: Henderson vs. Abbotsford, 4:00 pm MST
Dec 11: Bakersfield vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST
Dec 12: Bakersfield vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm MST
Dec 15: Hamilton vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST
Dec 16: Hamilton vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST
Dec 18: Abbotsford @ Calgary, 7:00 pm CST
Dec 20: Abbotsford @ Calgary, 1:00 pm CST
Dec 29: Abbotsford @ Manitoba, 7:00 pm CST
Dec 31: Abbotsford @ Manitoba, 4:00 pm CST
January:
Jan 2: Henderson vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST
Jan 3: Henderson vs. Abbotsford, 4:00 pm MST
Jan 8: San Jose vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST
Jan 9: San Jose vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm MST
Jan 12: San Diego vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST
Jan 13: San Diego vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST
Jan 16: Abbotsford @ Colorado, 6:05 pm MST
Jan 17: Abbotsford @ Colorado, 3:05 pm MST
Jan 22: Manitoba vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST
Jan 23: Manitoba vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm MST
Jan 29: Abbotsford @ Tucson, 7:00 pm MST
Jan 30: Abbotsford @ Tucson, 7:00 pm MST
February:
Feb 4: Abbotsford @ Hamilton, 7:00 pm EST
Feb 6: Abbotsford @ Hamilton, 4:00 pm EST
Feb 13: Colorado vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST
Feb 15: Colorado vs. Abbotsford, 1:00 pm MST
Feb 19: Calgary vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST
Feb 20: Calgary vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm MST
Feb 23: Bakersfield vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST
Feb 24: Bakersfield vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST
Feb 27: Abbotsford @ Tucson, 7:00 pm MST
Feb 28: Abbotsford @ Tucson, 4:00 pm MST
March:
Mar 5: Calgary vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST
Mar 6: Calgary vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST
Mar 9: Tucson vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST
Mar 10: Tucson vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST
Mar 13: Abbotsford @ San Jose, 6:00 pm PST
Mar 14: Abbotsford @ Bakersfield, 5:10 pm PST
Mar 16: Abbotsford @ Calgary, 7:00 pm MDT
Mar 18: Abbotsford @ Calgary, 7:00 pm MDT
Mar 20: Abbotsford @ San Diego, 6:00 pm PST
Mar 23: Abbotsford @ San Diego, 7:00 pm PST
Mar 26: San Jose vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm PST
Mar 27: San Jose vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm PST
Mar 31: Abbotsford @ Coachella Valley, 7:00 pm PST
April:
Apr 3: Abbotsford @ Henderson, 6:00 pm PST
Apr 4: Abbotsford @ Henderson, 5:00 pm PST
Apr 7: Abbotsford @ Bakersfield, 6:40 pm PST
Apr 9: Abbotsford @ San Jose, 7:00 pm PST
Apr 10: Abbotsford @ San Jose, 6:00 pm PST
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