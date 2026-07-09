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Abbotsford Canucks Release Regular Season Schedule For 2026–27

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Izzy Cheung
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The Abbotsford Canucks will start their 2026-27 regular season campaign on October 2 and will play their final game on April 10.

The Abbotsford Canucks have officially released their full schedule for the 2026–27 regular season. 

Abbotsford will start their 2026–27 campaign on the road with a matchup against the Calgary Wranglers on October 2. The AHL Canucks will then take part in their first home-game of the year on October 17 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. As well, they will start both December and January with six-game home-stands. 

Abbotsford will wrap their season’s home-games with a game against the San Jose Barracuda on March 27, before finishing this year’s campaign on April 10 in San Jose. 

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This season will be the first that Abbotsford plays under a new general manager, with new GM Richard Seeley taking the reins after the promotion of Ryan Johnson. Abbotsford will also have a new head coach now that Manny Malhotra has taken the role of bench boss in Vancouver. 

One thing to consider heading into the 2026–27 season is the fact that BC will no longer be adjusting to daylight savings time. This means that Abbotsford will be one hour ahead of certain west-coast teams such as the Henderson Silver Knights, Bakersfield Condors, and Ontario Reign — teams that they previously played on the same time-zone as.   

Abbotsford’s Full 2026–27 Season Schedule&nbsp;

*Note: start times listed follow the time zone of the game’s location. 

October: 

Oct 2: Abbotsford @ Calgary, 7:00 pm MDT 

Oct 3: Abbotsford @ Calgary, 5:00 pm MDT

Oct 9: Abbotsford @ Colorado, 7:05 pm MDT

Oct 10: Abbotsford @ Colorado, 6:05 MDT

Oct 17: Coachella Valley vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm PDT 

Oct 18: Coachella Valley vs. Abbotsford, 4:00 pm PDT

Oct 24: Calgary vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm PDT

Oct 25: Calgary vs. Abbotsford, 3:00 pm PDT

Oct 28: Abbotsford @ San Jose, 7:00 pm PDT

Oct 30: Abbotsford @ Bakersfield, 7:10 pm PDT 

November: 

Nov 6: Ontario vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST

Nov 7: Ontario vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm MST

Nov 10: Colorado vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST 

Nov 11: Colorado vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm MST 

Nov 14: Abbotsford @ Ontario, 6:00 pm PST

Nov 15: Abbotsford @ Coachella Valley, 3:00 pm PST

Nov 18: Abbotsford @ Ontario, 7:00 pm PST

Nov 20: Tucson vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm PST

Nov 21: Tucson vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm PST

Nov 25: Abbotsford @ Henderson, 7:00 pm PST

Nov 27: Abbotsford @ Henderson, 1:00 pm PST

Nov 28: Abbotsford @ Bakersfield, 7:10 pm PST

December: 

Dec 5: Henderson vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm MST

Dec 6: Henderson vs. Abbotsford, 4:00 pm MST

Dec 11: Bakersfield vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST

Dec 12: Bakersfield vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm MST

Dec 15: Hamilton vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST

Dec 16: Hamilton vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST

Dec 18: Abbotsford @ Calgary, 7:00 pm CST

Dec 20: Abbotsford @ Calgary, 1:00 pm CST

Dec 29: Abbotsford @ Manitoba, 7:00 pm CST

Dec 31: Abbotsford @ Manitoba, 4:00 pm CST

Photo Credit: Kaja Antic-THNPhoto Credit: Kaja Antic-THN

January: 

Jan 2: Henderson vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST

Jan 3: Henderson vs. Abbotsford, 4:00 pm MST

Jan 8: San Jose vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST

Jan 9: San Jose vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm MST

Jan 12: San Diego vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST

Jan 13: San Diego vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST

Jan 16: Abbotsford @ Colorado, 6:05 pm MST

Jan 17: Abbotsford @ Colorado, 3:05 pm MST

Jan 22: Manitoba vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST

Jan 23: Manitoba vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm MST

Jan 29: Abbotsford @ Tucson, 7:00 pm MST

Jan 30: Abbotsford @ Tucson, 7:00 pm MST 

February: 

Feb 4: Abbotsford @ Hamilton, 7:00 pm EST

Feb 6: Abbotsford @ Hamilton, 4:00 pm EST

Feb 13: Colorado vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST

Feb 15: Colorado vs. Abbotsford, 1:00 pm MST

Feb 19: Calgary vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST

Feb 20: Calgary vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm MST 

Feb 23: Bakersfield vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST

Feb 24: Bakersfield vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST

Feb 27: Abbotsford @ Tucson, 7:00 pm MST

Feb 28: Abbotsford @ Tucson, 4:00 pm MST 

March: 

Mar 5: Calgary vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST

Mar 6: Calgary vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST

Mar 9: Tucson vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST

Mar 10: Tucson vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm MST 

Mar 13: Abbotsford @ San Jose, 6:00 pm PST

Mar 14: Abbotsford @ Bakersfield, 5:10 pm PST

Mar 16: Abbotsford @ Calgary, 7:00 pm MDT

Mar 18: Abbotsford @ Calgary, 7:00 pm MDT

Mar 20: Abbotsford @ San Diego, 6:00 pm PST

Mar 23: Abbotsford @ San Diego, 7:00 pm PST 

Mar 26: San Jose vs. Abbotsford, 7:00 pm PST 

Mar 27: San Jose vs. Abbotsford, 5:00 pm PST

Mar 31: Abbotsford @ Coachella Valley, 7:00 pm PST 

April: 

Apr 3: Abbotsford @ Henderson, 6:00 pm PST

Apr 4: Abbotsford @ Henderson, 5:00 pm PST

Apr 7: Abbotsford @ Bakersfield, 6:40 pm PST

Apr 9: Abbotsford @ San Jose, 7:00 pm PST

Apr 10: Abbotsford @ San Jose, 6:00 pm PST 

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