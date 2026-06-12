Canucks Name Richard Seeley Assistant General Manager And New GM of Abbotsford In AHL

The Abbotsford Canucks have found their new General Manager.
The Vancouver Canucks have added yet another piece to their growing organizational puzzle. Richard Seeley, a former AHL and WHL veteran, has been named the Abbotsford Canucks’ new General Manager and an Assistant for Vancouver.
“Rich is someone I have admired and respected for a long time, after watching him run the Kings AHL team in Ontario,” Canucks GM Ryan Johnson said in a press release. “Besides knowing the game of hockey inside and out, he is a great communicator, goes to work every day with an open mind and sets his players up for success by creating an environment that tries to eliminate any excuse that would stop them from making progress. Rich understands our values and vision, and I believe his mindset and mentality will fit in nicely with what we are trying to establish with our organization in both Abbotsford and Vancouver.”
Seeley has spent the past eight seasons as the General Manager of the Ontario Reign in the AHL. In his time with the Reign, Ontario set a new franchise record for in-season performance, going 47–20–3–2 this past season. Previously, he served as the head coach of the then-Manchester Monarchs in the ECHL, running their bench from 2015–16 to 2017–18.
As a player, Seeley spent most of his time in the AHL. The former Los Angeles Kings sixth-round draft pick played for the Lowell Lock Monsters from 1999 to 2001, before spending the next three seasons with the Monarchs. He also played for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Norfolk Admirals in 2004–05.
Seeley will be the second General Manager in Abbotsford history, as Johnson has occupied the role for every season since the team’s inaugural year in 2021. Abbotsford's next step will be to find their new head coach, as the role has now been left vacant after Manny Malhotra's promotion.
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