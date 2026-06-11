The Vancouver Canucks’ Seven 2026 Restricted Free Agents

The Canucks' 2026 RFA class includes Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Danila Klimovich, and more.
Seven players currently under contract with the Vancouver Canucks organization are set to hit restricted free-agency pending any upcoming extensions. Only two of these seven played in NHL games for Vancouver this season, while four are eligible for arbitration come negotiation time.
This year, NHL teams are required to extend qualifying offers to their RFAs by June 29, only a couple of days after the 2026 NHL Draft. That means if Vancouver wants to keep any of these seven players, they’ll need to provide them with a qualifying offer that cannot be signed before July 1.
Here are the Canucks’ seven RFAs heading into the 2026 off-season.
Three Canucks RFAs Are Older Than 25
Pierre-Olivier Joseph (26):
Previous Contract: $775k x 1yr
Six-year NHL veteran who has yet to play in a full 82-game season. Scored a goal and five assists in 31 games with Vancouver this season in a depth-defenceman role. Signed a one-year deal with Vancouver in 2025. Arbitration eligible.
Nils Åman (26):
Previous Contract: $825k x 2yrs
Signed with Vancouver in 2022 and has consistently played in at least one game at the NHL level since. Went scoreless in two games with Vancouver this season but led the Abbotsford Canucks in scoring with six goals and 35 assists in 55 games. Arbitration eligible.
Cole Clayton (26):
Previous Contract: $775k x 1yr
Right-shot defenceman acquired by Vancouver via trade with the San Jose Sharks. Put together two goals and five assists in 33 games with Abbotsford and six assists in 32 games with the San Jose Barracuda. Played all throughout Abbotsford’s lineup. Arbitration eligible.
Two Recent Trade Acquisitions Are Up For New Contracts
Jayden Grubbe (23):
Previous Contract: $867k x 3yrs (ELC)
2021 third-round pick acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers. Scored a goal in two games with Abbotsford as well as seven goals and 12 assists in 28 games with the Fort Wayne Komets in the ECHL. Former captain of the WHL’s Red Deer Rebels.
Jack Thompson (24):
Previous Contract: $800k x 1yr
Right-shot defenceman also acquired from San Jose via trade. Averaged near a point per game in 14 games with Abbotsford (three goals, 10 assists) and put up three goals and nine assists with the Barracuda. Arbitration eligible.
Two Highly-Anticipated RFAs Who Are Awaiting Their NHL Debuts
Chase Stillman (23):
Previous Contract: $863k x 3yrs (ELC)
2021 first-round pick acquired via trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Missed most of the 2025–26 season due to injury but scored three goals and six assists in 24 games played with Abbotsford. Won OHL championship with the Peterborough Petes in 2022–23.
Danila Klimovich (23):
Previous Contract: $833k x 3yrs (ELC)
Five-year AHL veteran drafted in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft. Scored 18 goals and 16 assists in 63 games in 2025–26. Currently tied with Linus Karlsson for Abbotsford’s franchise lead in career goals scored with 70.
A Look At The 2026–27 Season RFAs
Forwards: Ty Mueller, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Liam Öhgren, Aatu Räty (arbitration-eligible), Ilya Safonov, Anrī Ravinskis (arbitration-eligible)
Defence: Zeev Buium, Elias Pettersson, Kirill Kudryavtsev
Goaltenders: Aku Koskenvuo, Ty Young
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.