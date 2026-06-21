Canucks Need To Be More Selective With Their No-Movement Clauses

The Vancouver Canucks have seven no-movement clauses for the 2026-27 season.
No-movement clauses have become a significant talking point for the Vancouver Canucks. As of July 1, 2026, the Canucks will have seven no-move clauses on the roster, including ones for Thatcher Demko, Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek. While no-movement clauses have become an important part of contract negotiations, Vancouver needs to be more selective when handing them out in the future.
The issue for the Canucks is that no-movement clauses will affect which players they can trade and the packages they receive. A rebuilding team like Vancouver should focus on moving as many experienced players as possible to build for the future. Unfortunately, due to the number of no-movement clauses, there will be an added level of difficulty to trading these players, especially if they don't want to move.
As of writing, here is a list of the seven players with no-movement clauses as of July 1, 2026:
- Elias Pettersson
- Brock Boeser
- Jake DeBrusk
- Filip Hronek
- Marcus Pettersson
- Thatcher Demko
- Kevin Lankinen
Unless something drastic changes, none of the seven players fit the timeline for when the Canucks are expected to be competitive again. Pettersson is the youngest of the group, but at 27, he will be over 30 by the time Vancouver is expected to start challenging for a Stanley Cup. As for Hronek, his value may be at its highest, yet no trade can happen unless the 28-year-old agrees to move.
While contracts will continue to be signed with no-move and no-trade clauses attached, Ryan Johnson and his team need to be more selective about who receives them. The previous regime's decisions have created significant issues that could prevent the current group from getting full value back for players. Ultimately, the next few months will be interesting as the Canucks face challenges due to no-move clauses.
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