The Future Of The Vancouver Canucks Will Be Determined Next Week

In exactly one week, the Canucks will have their future determined at the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
The 2026 NHL Entry Draft is officially one week away.
Whatever occurs at this year’s draft will heavily dictate the trajectory of the Vancouver Canucks organization moving forward. The team has already voiced their commitment to rebuilding, meaning whoever they’ll end up selecting with the third-overall pick will be a cornerstone in Vancouver’s future.
Plenty of high-end talent will still be available at third-overall, though it’s still unknown who the Toronto Maple Leafs (1) and San Jose Sharks (2) will select with their prior picks. The potential options available to Vancouver include the following:
- Caleb Malhotra: Energetic two-way centre who scored 29 goals and 55 assists in 67 games with the Brantford Bulldogs in 2025–26, son of new Canucks head coach Manny Malhotra.
- Chase Reid: Puck-moving right-shot defender who has averaged over a point-per-game with the Soo Greyhounds his past two seasons in the OHL.
- Ivar Stenberg: Highly-skilled offensive winger whose performance both for Frölunda HC and Sweden on international levels have put him in contention for going first-overall by some scouts.
- Keaton Verhoeff: 6’4 right-shot defenceman who captained Canada’s U-18 squad at the U-18 World Junior Championship, put together six goals and 14 assists in his first 36 games in the NCAA with the University of North Dakota.
Third-overall is only one of a few intriguing picks the Canucks have. Vancouver also owns the 24th selection in this year’s draft thanks to the Quinn Hughes trade conducted with the Minnesota Wild. Some of the notable prospects projected to be available by this pick are:
- Mathis Preston: Board-battler forward with a strong shot who played for both the Spokane Chiefs and Vancouver Giants, racking up a season total of 18 goals and 26 assists.
- William Håkansson: 6’4 left-shot defenceman who is best known for the defensive side of the game, utilizes his size and skating stride to help defend.
- Egor Shilov: Offensive centreman who scored 32 goals and 50 assists in his first season in the QMJHL with the Victoriaville Tigers, drives play and makes offence happen.
Vancouver also holds two other picks within the first two-round of the draft: 33rd-overall (own pick) and 41st-overall (from the San Jose Sharks). The players available around that point will vary, but generally-speaking, these prospects are expected to be drafted sometime during the second round.
- Maddox Dagenais: 6’4 centre who averaged a point-per-game pace in the QMJHL this season with 30 goals and 32 assists, strong in the faceoff dot.
- Markus Ruck: CHL’s points-leader in 2025–26 with 21 goals and 87 assists in 68 games, can create offence as a playmaker while maintaining a solid defensive presence as a winger.
- Casey Mutryn: Two-way power-forward who spent the season with the U.S. National Team Development Program, set to play for Boston College for the 2026–27 season.
- Jaxon Cover: High-motor, no-quit winger who scored 20 goals and 32 assists in his first full OHL season with the London Knights.
- Alexander Bilecki: Left-shot defenceman who performs well in the O-zone, scored nine goals and 20 assists in his sophomore OHL season with the Memorial Cup-champion Kitchener Rangers.
The first round of the 2026 NHL Draft begins on June 26 at 4:00 pm PT. Rounds 2–7 will take place on June 27, starting at 8:00 am PT.
Previous 3rd-Overall Draft Picks:
Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks, 2021
Kirby Dach, Chicago Blackhawks, 2019
Pierre-Luc Dubois, Columbus Blue Jackets, 2016
Previous 24th-Overall Draft Picks:
Cole Beaudoin, Utah Mammoth, 2024
Danila Yurov, Minnesota Wild, 2022
Philip Tomasino, Nashville Predators, 2019
Filip Johansson, Minnesota Wild, 2018
Max Jones, Anaheim Ducks, 2016
Previous 33rd-Overall Draft Picks:
Haoxi (Simon) Wang, San Jose Sharks, 2025
Igor Chernyshov, San Jose Sharks, 2024
Nico Myatovic, Anaheim Ducks, 2023
Owen Beck, Montréal Canadiens, 2022
Roby Jarventie, Ottawa Senators, 2020
Kole Lind, Vancouver Canucks, 2017
Rasmus Asplund, Buffalo Sabres, 2016
Previous 41st-Overall Draft Picks:
Andrew Basha, Calgary Flames, 2024
Trey Augustine, Detroit Red Wings, 2023
Topias Leinonen, Buffalo Sabres, 2022
Danila Klimovich, Vancouver Canucks, 2021
Noel Gunler, Carolina Hurricanes, 2020
Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Los Angeles Kings, 2017
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