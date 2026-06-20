Viggo Björck On Potentially Joining Brother Wilson With The Canucks: ‘It Would Be Super Cool’

Aside from their time spent playing together for Sweden this year, Wilson and Viggo both also skated together in 2024–25, during their time with Djurgårdens IF in the J20 Nationell league. Both brothers cracked the 65-point mark during this point in time, with Wilson putting together 28 goals and 39 assists in 43 games and Viggo scoring 27 goals and 47 assists in 42.