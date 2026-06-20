Viggo Björck On Potentially Joining Brother Wilson With The Canucks: ‘It Would Be Super Cool’

While the Malhotra family reunion has made the bulk of the Vancouver Canucks’ news headlines as of late, the reunion of brothers Wilson and Viggo Björck is a family circumstance that could also come to fruition depending on how things go at the draft.
Manny and Caleb Malhotra are not the only two family members that could find themselves part of the same NHL organization after the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
While the Malhotra family reunion has made the bulk of the Vancouver Canucks’ news headlines as of late, the reunion of brothers Wilson and Viggo Björck is a family circumstance that could also come to fruition depending on how things go at the draft.
Wilson, the elder Björck brother, was selected in the fifth-round of last year’s draft by Vancouver. He spent the 2025–26 season with Colorado College in the NCAA but also got the chance to play with his brother at some of Sweden’s junior tournaments, including winning gold at the 2026 IIHF U-20 World Junior Championship.
Viggo, the younger Björck, is one of the top prospects heading into the 2026 draft. He’s projected to go anywhere from third-overall to the middle of the first-round. The Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy has the forward ranked 12th, while digital correspondent Tony Ferrari has him ranked first among all centers in the draft.
This year’s draft is one that could see many prospects rise or fall depending on organizational need — there’s just that many strong players who have made strong cases for themselves.
In that vein, theoretically, a Björck brothers reunion wouldn’t be completely out of the picture.
“Obviously it would be super cool,” the younger Björck told TSN in an interview. “It’s always something that you’ve dreamed of, playing with your brother, so yeah, that would be super amazing.”
Aside from their time spent playing together for Sweden this year, Wilson and Viggo both also skated together in 2024–25, during their time with Djurgårdens IF in the J20 Nationell league. Both brothers cracked the 65-point mark during this point in time, with Wilson putting together 28 goals and 39 assists in 43 games and Viggo scoring 27 goals and 47 assists in 42.
One of the supposed ‘caveats’ that has seemingly made some question Björck’s effectiveness in the league is his size. While he is 5’9, the forward plays a strong, high-energy style of game that ensures he’s able to win the puck over.
Playing with this competitive mindset is something he gives credit to his brother for influencing.
“We’ve always been super close and competed against each other growing up. If it was like land hockey or table tennis or basketball or ice hockey or whatever, it’s always been head-to-head, and I think that creates a competitive mindset.”
As it stands, there are clear favourites regarding who Canucks could end up picking third-overall in this year’s draft. Both the Malhotra and Björck family reunions definitely remain on the table, while Ivar Stenberg could be available at three if the San Jose Sharks opt to take a defenceman.
Family reunion or not, the Canucks will be adding a great player to their organization at third-overall.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.