Report: Former Canucks Head Coach Foote Set To Join The Utah Mammoth

Former Canucks head coach Foote is expected to join the Mammoth's staff as an assistant coach.
Former Vancouver Canucks head coach Adam Foote is set to become a member of the Utah Mammoth organization, according to reports.
On Friday, CHEK TV’s Rick Dhaliwal reported that Foote had signed a deal to become an assistant coach for the Mammoth. This would mark his second assistant coaching job in the NHL, after occupying the same role for the Canucks from 2023 to 2025.
This news comes one month after Foote was fired from his previous position as the Canucks’ head coach, a role that he took on only one year prior. In his lone season as an NHL head coach, Vancouver finished 32nd in the league with a record of 25–49–8. Manny Malhotra has since replaced Foote as Vancouver's new bench boss.
Utah’s current coaching staff includes head coach Andre Tourigny, who recently signed a one-year extension; assistant coaches Mario Duhamel, Blaine Forsythe, and John Madden, goaltending coach Corey Schwab; and skills coach Kyle Bochek.
Earlier this month, former Canucks General Manager, Patrik Allvin, also took on a new role elsewhere, joining the Seattle Kraken as an assistant GM.
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