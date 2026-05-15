Canucks New Management Group Is Focused On Doing A Rebuild The Right Way

Ryan Johnson and the Sedins made it clear that this rebuild will take some time.
The Vancouver Canucks have entered into a new and important era with the promotions of Ryan Johnson and the Sedin twins. Johnson will serve as the teams General Manager while Henrik and Daniel have been named Co-Presidents of Hockey Operations. While all three have been with the organization for years, there is a sense of optimism amongst the fan base that the Canucks are finally on the right track.
One of the big talking points in the market has been Vancouver's rebuild and whether the organization can avoid rushing the process. If anything, Thursday's press conference should have eased some of the tension, as it is clear this management group understands the rebuild will take some time. A good example is Johnson saying, "I think to put any type of timeline on it is unfair to the process," when asked how long a rebuild could take.
Henrik Sedin also spoke about a potential timeline, saying, "To do this as fast as possible, we've got to be very careful and go slow. I think that's the fastest way to get to where we want to be. We've got the full support from ownership. They are putting in and giving us all the resources to whatever we want and need to make this as fast as possible, but to not do it too fast. So that means whatever helps us do this with the right timing, they're going to support."
An important part of the rebuild is ensuring that fans get to see an exciting process on a nightly basis. Even if the Canucks finish at the bottom of the standings, they need to ensure that those who attend games are entertained and remain interested in what the young core can do. This is not lost on Johnson, who understands that process is more important than game results at this point of the rebuild.
"To establish what we need with our fanbase, they need to see that there's growth and that the competitive, all the things that we're talking about are being delivered, said Johnson. "I think they'll be less focused on the wins and losses and trust the process when they see that. So to think that we need to spend to the cap to accomplish that. I don't think so. I think we can be very strategic on the people that we bring in here. The messaging to the people that are here. I think we can improve substantially. Does that mean wins and losses? No. But when our fan base sees the growth and the competitiveness and the compete, we're going to put a lot of people in this building because they're going to be excited about how it's going and how it's transitioning."
With the press conference complete, Johnson and the Sedins now have to back up what they said. Rebuilding won't be an easy task, but is one that needs to be done correctly for Vancouver to once again be a Stanley Cup contender. So far, the trio have said the right things, which is an encouraging sign for the future of the organization.
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