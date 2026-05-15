Canucks New Management Group Is Focused On Doing A Rebuild The Right Way

"To establish what we need with our fanbase, they need to see that there's growth and that the competitive, all the things that we're talking about are being delivered, said Johnson. "I think they'll be less focused on the wins and losses and trust the process when they see that. So to think that we need to spend to the cap to accomplish that. I don't think so. I think we can be very strategic on the people that we bring in here. The messaging to the people that are here. I think we can improve substantially. Does that mean wins and losses? No. But when our fan base sees the growth and the competitiveness and the compete, we're going to put a lot of people in this building because they're going to be excited about how it's going and how it's transitioning."