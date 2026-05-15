Former Canucks In The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Tortorella, Dowd, Hutton & Vegas Advance To The Conference Finals

Also an ex-Canuck heading to the Western Conference Final with Vegas is Nic Dowd, who played with Vancouver for 40 games before heading to Washington for the better-half of eight seasons. While he didn’t end up getting on the scoresheet during the Golden Knights’ second-round series against the Ducks, Dowd played an important role against the Mammoth, scoring the game-winning goal in Game 1 and finding the back of the net in Game 3.