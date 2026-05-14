New Canucks GM Ryan Johnson Is Making Team Environment A Priority

The Vancouver Canucks named Ryan Johnson the 13th General Manager in franchise history earlier today.
The times of difficult environments are no more, according to Ryan Johnson, the newly-appointed General Manager of the Vancouver Canucks.
Johnson was named the Canucks’ 13th General Manager in franchise history earlier today, securing the role after an extensive searching process. New co-Presidents of Hockey Operations Daniel and Henrik Sedin made the decision to hire Johnson after evaluating the candidates and determining that the former Abbotsford Canucks GM would be the best fit to lead Vancouver through a rebuild.
Already, it appears Johnson has a target in mind for what his first point of focus will be when it comes to approaching the Canucks’ rebuild.
“We want to provide a group that’s here, that we believe in, with the right people around them. Make sure our environment is sharp,” Johnson said during his first media availability as Vancouver’s new GM. “If we get away from that at any point, then we’re off our vision, and that’s one thing. Everything that we will do will be talked about. We will be aligned, and we will move forward.”
Cultivating a proper environment will be integral to how Johnson and the Sedins’ team will run. Past seasons have seen Vancouver struggle both on and off-the-ice due to personnel differences. Johnson noted that, when it comes to the Canucks’ rebuild, it’s not about putting down a proper timeline, but rather putting the team in a good, secure space.
“I think it’s more about building the environment. First is making sure that the staples are there, the things that we believe in creating an environment where a safe environment, where players can improve, can make mistakes that have resources, but we’re going to do this step-by-step, and we’re not going to race through it. We’re going to be very strategic with everything we do.”
Both Johnson and the Sedins could speak at length about what it means to have a positive environment and solid locker room culture. The three played together as members of the Canucks from 2008 to 2010, during a point in time in which Vancouver’s team culture seemed to be at a high point.
The fostering of this kind of environment may be rooted in a team-mindset, but at the end of the day, players will need to remain accountable in order to get to that point. It’s a standard that Johnson aims to hold all of his players to — not once training camp begins, not during the off-season — right now.
“Guys that have played for me will tell you, my biggest challenge to them every day is, what is the quality of teammate that you could be for each other today? And what is that?” he explained. “That is how you practice. It’s how you push each other to be a better player, room awareness — who is in the room, how they’re feeling that day — it’s not about being the nicest guy. The quality of teammate is much harder than that.
“They’ll be very aware that when they walk into this facility in September, that they’ve got to make a decision of who they want to be as a player, who they want to be as a person and a teammate. They’ll know that, and we will establish that very, very quickly, and I think you’ll see some shoulders back and some excitement of guys challenging each other on how good they can be for each other.”
This culture won’t just apply to the players currently in the organization. Johnson elaborated that, when it comes to adding new members to the organization, whether that’s a new head coach (Johnson’s didn’t quite commit to a decision on current coach Adam Foote) or more members of the front-office, those that are brought in need to be “good people.
“They've got to be willing to collaborate and work with other people,” the new GM said. “I think we’ve got areas where we can add to as opposed to subtract, and those are things that we will talk about and be aligned with [...] I want to work with people that, you set an environment up where, when they get up in the morning, their feet touch the floor and they say ‘I want to go to war with this guy’ — that’s staff, that’s players, that’s all of it, and that’s up to me.”
While this is his first time in an NHL GM role, Johnson has been a part of the Canucks organization from a front-office standpoint since 2013. He’s seen the ways this team has developed throughout the years, not to mention his experience on-the-ice as a player.
“I’ve got to know specifically, and one thing I’m proud of, is one organization for a long time,” he said. “I just wanted to do good work, do it with good people, and it’s led me to this.”
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