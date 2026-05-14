New Canucks GM Ryan Johnson Is Making Team Environment A Priority

“They've got to be willing to collaborate and work with other people,” the new GM said. “I think we’ve got areas where we can add to as opposed to subtract, and those are things that we will talk about and be aligned with [...] I want to work with people that, you set an environment up where, when they get up in the morning, their feet touch the floor and they say ‘I want to go to war with this guy’ — that’s staff, that’s players, that’s all of it, and that’s up to me.”