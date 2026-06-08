Vancouver Canucks 2026 NHL Draft Target: Matias Vanhanen

A deep dive into Everett Silvertips winger Matias Vanhanen
The Vancouver Canucks enter the 2026 NHL Entry Draft with 10 picks. Leading up to the draft, we at The Hockey News will profile a different prospect who the Canucks could take with each of their picks. Today's prospect is Everett Silvertips left-winger Matias Vanhanen, who Vancouver could select 78th overall.
Vanhanen's decision to move to the WHL this year paid off in a big way. The 18-year-old finished his rookie season with 87 points in 62 games, along with 24 points in 18 playoff games. Vanhanen's success helped Everett clinch a spot in the Memorial Cup for the first time in franchise history.
At the 2026 Memorial Cup, Vanhanen was a difference-maker for the Silvertips. He finished tied for second in tournament scoring with eight points and had one of the most successful Memorial Cup performances by a Finnish player in CHL history. While Everett fell in the Final, Vanhanen was named to the All-Star Team after finding the back of the net in four of the five games he played.
In addition to his WHL success, Vanhanen represented Finland at the 2026 World Juniors. Just like at the Memorial Cup, he was able to contribute offensively with six assists in seven games while leading all Finnish forwards in average ice time at 19:52 per night. Vanhanen has played in a handful of international tournaments, including the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
Vanhanen's game is centred around his playmaking ability. Once in the offensive zone, he is able to identify open teammates and deliver tape-to-tape passes to create scoring opportunities. When he does elect to shoot, Vanhanen will make his way to the slot area to ensure that the shot is not wasted.
As for the transition game, Vanhanen uses his playmaking ability to hit teammates in stride as they approach the blue line. He can also create dump-ins that ensure his linemates get to loose pucks before opposing defenders. Once the puck enters the zone, Vanhanen assesses the play and looks for open ice to create scoring chances.
It is currently unknown exactly what Vanhanen's plans are for the 2026-27 season. Listed at 5'11", 176 lbs, the most likely outcome is that he returns to the WHL next year. If he does return to the WHL, Vanhanen has the potential to finish in the top 10 for league scoring.
Even though Vanhanen is a re-entry into the draft, his 2025-26 campaign shows why he deserves to be selected. He came over to North America, continued to improve his game and became one of the WHL's best forwards by the end of the year. If available when the Canucks pick in the third round, they should consider adding Vanhanen to their prospect pool.
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2026 NHL Draft Prospect Profiles:
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