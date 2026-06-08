Abbotsford Canucks Advance To Calder Cup Final Over Texas Stars: One Year Ago Today

Abbotsford started the series off by taking a quick 2–0 lead on home-ice, winning Game 1 by a score of 3–2 and Game 2 by 1–0. The Stars forced their way back once the series shifted to Texas, with Game 3 going to the home-team by a score of 5–2. Abbotsford managed to take Game 4 by 5–4 in double-overtime to put Texas on the brink of elimination, though the Stars did end up taking Game 5 2–1 in overtime and sending the series back to Abbotsford.