Abbotsford Canucks Advance To Calder Cup Final Over Texas Stars: One Year Ago Today

One year ago today, the Abbotsford Canucks advanced to their first Calder Cup Final in franchise history with a 4-2 Game 6 win over the Texas Stars.
Welcome to the 2025 Calder Cup Throwback Series. Throughout the course of April, May, and June, we’ll be looking back at some of the biggest moments in the Abbotsford Canucks’ Calder Cup championship run from 2025.
One year ago today, Abbotsford punched their ticket to the 2025 Calder Cup Final in front of the home-crowd, defeating the Texas Stars by a score of 4–2 in Game 6. This marked their first-ever Conference Final win and the franchise’s first trip to the Calder Cup Final.
Contributions to the Game 6 win came from all across the lineup, with Arshdeep Bains leading the way offensively with two goals in the effort. Danila Klimovich and Phil Di Giuseppe each registered five shots on goal, while nine different players wound up on the scoresheet. In net, Artūrs Šilovs stopped 23 of 25 shots faced.
Abbotsford started the series off by taking a quick 2–0 lead on home-ice, winning Game 1 by a score of 3–2 and Game 2 by 1–0. The Stars forced their way back once the series shifted to Texas, with Game 3 going to the home-team by a score of 5–2. Abbotsford managed to take Game 4 by 5–4 in double-overtime to put Texas on the brink of elimination, though the Stars did end up taking Game 5 2–1 in overtime and sending the series back to Abbotsford.
On the other side of Abbotsford’s bracket was the Charlotte Checkers. The Florida Panthers’ AHL-affiliate ended their Conference Final series five days before Abbotsford, sweeping the Laval Rocket by scoring five goals in all but one of their games. Charlotte also swept the Hersery Bears in the series before.
Follow along with the 2025 Calder Cup Throwback Series below.
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