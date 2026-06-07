Players With BC Ties That The Canucks Could Target Via Trade Or Free Agency

The Canucks are looking for leadership. Here are some candidates with BC ties that could fit the mold.
Leadership — one of the biggest qualities the Vancouver Canucks will be targeting when it comes to bringing new players into the organization.
Vancouver will enter their rebuild with General Manager Ryan Johnson, co-Presidents of Hockey Operations Daniel and Henrik Sedin, and head coach Manny Malhotra at the helm. All four of these important franchise figures have stressed the importance of developing their culture, habits, and environment before focusing on the wins and losses.
Hence the emphasis on bringing in more leadership.
“You’re nothing if you don’t have leadership,” Johnson said on the 100% Canucks podcast on Thursday.
“It’s no secret that a lot of guys that I brought in, whether AHL contracts or NHL two-way contracts, if you look at it, I bet you 80% of them were captains somewhere. I always check — have they worn a letter on their jersey?”
Bringing players into a locker room that is expecting to go through some difficult seasons may be tough. One draw that may call to some players is the allure of returning to a familiar setting. These two league veterans have all taken on leadership roles with their respective teams — and both have ties to BC.
Brendan Gallagher’s Name Has Been Tied To The Canucks As Of Late
“Vancouver would be a great place,” Gallagher told Montréal Canadiens media during his year-end availability earlier on in the week.
During this availability, the forward explained that he may be moving on from the Canadiens organization after being scratched for all but three of Montréal’s 19 post-season games this year. On Saturday, Steve Ewen of The Province reported that Gallagher’s agent, Gerry Johannson, had been given the green-light by the Canadiens to look at potential trade scenarios.
Gallagher has spent his entire 14-season NHL career with the Canadiens, having been drafted by the team in 2010. He has worn a letter in all but three of these seasons.
The longtime Canadiens forward has had ties to BC from the beginning. Though initially from Edmonton, Gallagher played out the entirety of his junior hockey career with the Vancouver Giants of the WHL, including serving as captain in 2011–12. Even now, he still spends time in BC during the off-season.
A deal for Gallagher is something Vancouver would covet heading into a rebuild. If Montréal is willing to part with an asset in order for a team to take on Gallagher’s $6.5M AAV cap hit, the Canucks would not only be gaining a character veteran, but also acquiring something else in return.
Is Third Time The Charm For Luke Schenn And The Canucks?
Two-time Stanley Cup winner and two-time Canuck Schenn looks primed to be hitting free-agency come July 1. The 36-year-old defenceman has hopped around the league throughout the past few seasons, joining teams like the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, and Nashville Predators during playoff runs as of late.
A near 20-year NHL veteran, Schenn has joined the Canucks twice throughout his career, being acquired via trade in 2019 and then later signing with the team in free-agency in 2021. In conversations about his time in Vancouver, Schenn has talked at-length about how the organization gave him a “second opportunity” in the NHL and how he’s grateful to the team for doing so.
“Love everything about what it means to be a Vancouver Canuck. It’s a special organization and I had a great time there, they gave me my second opportunity there when I was down and out a little bit,” he told Donnie & Dhali in an interview at the end of May.
Schenn’s ties to BC run deeper than just his time with the Canucks. Like Gallagher, the defenceman played out his junior career in BC, as a member of the Kelowna Rockets, and still spends his off-seasons in the interior.
“When anyone asks me what my favourite spots to play [are], Vancouver’s right at the top of the list for me,” he added. “Kind of consider myself a bit of a BC guy now, playing junior here in Kelowna and spending my off-seasons in Kelowna.”
Schenn is a steady depth defenceman that would act well as a mentor for a Canucks blueline that currently only has two players above the age of 25 under contract. What would make things easier in bringing him in is his added familiarity with some of Vancouver’s veterans, as well as his experience playing under Johnson with the Utica Comets.
Other Intriguing Names With Connections To BC
Pending UFA coming off a seven-year deal worth a little less than $3M per. Good depth add who is from North Vancouver. 15-goal, 35-point player in 2023–24 with Nashville. Formerly the captain of the Milwaukee Admirals.
Pending UFA. Checks both the BC connection and former Canucks box. Heart-and-soul player who went undrafted and worked his way up to Vancouver. Fills a good depth role and is familiar with both the remaining pieces of the ‘old core’ and new management.
Pending UFA. Former 50-point player (2021–22) and current assistant captain for Utah. From Vancouver and played for the BCHL’s Coquitlam Express from 2010–11 to 2012–13. Doesn’t quite fit with the rebuild timeline.
Pending UFA, signed for $775k through 2025–26. From Salmon Arm and signed with Vancouver in free-agency in 2022 but was soon traded. Previous captain for Team Canada (U20 WJC in 2014–15) and assistant with the Edmonton Oil Kings.
Entering the final season of a three-year deal worth $4M per. From Surrey and has expressed interest in playing for Vancouver in the past. Former captain of the Seattle Thunderbirds during juniors.
Entering the final season of a three-year deal worth $3M per. Longtime Canuck who also played juniors in Kelowna and made BC his home during off-seasons as well. Will likely want to pursue a Stanley Cup.
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