Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Canucks And Goldeneyes Letter Grades

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!
Episode 24 is a fun one, as Izzy and Nicolleta assign letter grades to each player from both the Canucks and the Goldeneyes at the Olympic break point of the 2025–26 season. Where does Elias Pettersson rank based on his play up until the Olympic break? What about Thatcher Demko? Does a Canuck or Goldeneye rank higher on the list? All this and more in episode 24!
Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 24.
1:30 — Vancouver Canucks Letter Grades
29:30 — Vancouver Goldeneyes Letter Grades
42:20 — Overall Letter Grade Comparisons
Watch Episode 24 Here:
Previous Episodes:
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.