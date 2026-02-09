Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Canucks And Goldeneyes Letter Grades

Episode 24 is a fun one, as Izzy and Nicolleta assign letter grades to each player from both the Canucks and the Goldeneyes at the Olympic break point of the 2025–26 season. Where does Elias Pettersson rank based on his play up until the Olympic break? What about Thatcher Demko? Does a Canuck or Goldeneye rank higher on the list? All this and more in episode 24!