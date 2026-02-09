Logo
Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Canucks And Goldeneyes Letter Grades cover image

Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Canucks And Goldeneyes Letter Grades

Izzy Cheung
44m
Breaking down episode 24 of Vancouver Canucks podcast Hockey, Actually.

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

Episode 24 is a fun one, as Izzy and Nicolleta assign letter grades to each player from both the Canucks and the Goldeneyes at the Olympic break point of the 2025–26 season. Where does Elias Pettersson rank based on his play up until the Olympic break? What about Thatcher Demko? Does a Canuck or Goldeneye rank higher on the list? All this and more in episode 24! 

Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 24. 

1:30 — Vancouver Canucks Letter Grades

  • 1:35 — Forwards
  • 18:27 — Defence
  • 27:14 — Goaltending

29:30 — Vancouver Goldeneyes Letter Grades

  • 29:40 — Forwards
  • 37:50 — Defence
  • 41:20 — Goaltending&nbsp;

42:20 — Overall Letter Grade Comparisons

Watch Episode 24 Here: 

Feb 2, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Vancouver Canucks regroup after a break in action against the Utah Mammoth during the third period at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

1