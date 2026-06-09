In the championship game, the Pacific got off to an early 2-0 lead thanks to Jaden Snorts of the Seattle Kraken and Devin Collie of the Calgary Flames. Logan Chompson of the Washington Capitals scored to bring the Metropolitan Division within one goal before Matthew Schae-Furry of the New York Islanders tied it up at two apiece. Bone Jenner of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Artemi Paw-Narin of the Los Angeles Kings brought the score up to three per team. Owen Nip-It of the Philadelphia Flyers scored twice to make it 5-3, but goals from Collie and Eich-Howl (2) put the game back in the Pacific's favour, securing the win.