The Canucks and Pacific Division pups took home the 2026 Stanley Cup.
Well, not exactly.
It's the Stanley Pup that Vancouver managed to secure earlier this week. The puppy-themed tournament pits adorable, adoptable puppies from Brandywine Valley SPCA against one-another in a game of 'who can put the ball in the net first'. NHL stars and celebrities alike come together in support of dog adoption.
Last week, it was revealed that the Canucks' representative at the Stanley Cup would be none-other than Zeev Boop-Em, with the pup taking part as a member of the Pacific Division alongside Macklin Celewienie of the San Jose Sharks, Evan Boucharf of the Edmonton Oilers, and Cutter Go-Fetcher of the Anaheim Ducks.
During the high-stakes competition that aired on June 8, it was the Pacific Division pups that took home the 2026 Stanley Pup. En route to the win, they took down the Central Division by a score of 6-5, as well as the Metropolitan Division by 6-5 in the championship game. The Metropolitan Division advanced to the championship with a 5-4 win against the Atlantic.
The Pacific Division managed to erase a 5-3 deficit during their first game of the competition, with Jack Eich-Howl of the Vegas Golden Knights scoring the game-winner with guidance from actor Keenan Thompson.
In the championship game, the Pacific got off to an early 2-0 lead thanks to Jaden Snorts of the Seattle Kraken and Devin Collie of the Calgary Flames. Logan Chompson of the Washington Capitals scored to bring the Metropolitan Division within one goal before Matthew Schae-Furry of the New York Islanders tied it up at two apiece. Bone Jenner of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Artemi Paw-Narin of the Los Angeles Kings brought the score up to three per team. Owen Nip-It of the Philadelphia Flyers scored twice to make it 5-3, but goals from Collie and Eich-Howl (2) put the game back in the Pacific's favour, securing the win.
Nearly every puppy who took part in this week's tournament has since been adopted.
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