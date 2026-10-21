Jonathan Lekkerimäki's Early-Season Success Has Impressed Canucks Teammate Jake DeBrusk

"I think overall growth. It's interesting with certain young guys. Usually, you kind of could tell at the beginning of camp or the beginning of the season. Guys obviously get stronger and faster. I think just overall, I think every year he's gotten better. Obviously, his shot's NHL-ready already. You can score 30-40 with that release. I think the first ever training camp I was here, I said he reminded me of (David Pastrnak's) shot because it's that lethal. I think he's got really good hockey sense. He plays the game smart. When I'm forechecking and he's with me, we do some good things out there. I think for him, he just got to keep building. I remember being young. You get judged; everyone's talking about your point numbers and how you got them and everything. But you can have a pretty good game and not score in this league, or you can do nothing and score. I've liked his actual game. Just watching him as a linemate. Obviously, I want to help him more. I don't think we have enough speed right now for the kind of game that would really help him out. When we do, we will do well."