Jonathan Lekkerimäki's Early-Season Success Has Impressed Canucks Teammate Jake DeBrusk

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2026 10:00 PMPublished Oct 21, 2026 10:00 PM
Jonathan Lekkerimäki has seven points through his first 11 games this season.
Jonathan Lekkerimäki has had an impressive start to the 2026-27 campaign. The 22-year-old has already set a new career-high for points with seven, while his three goals rank tied for second on the team. While it is still very early, Lekkerimäki's overall play has been a positive for the Vancouver Canucks through their first 11 games.
While the lines have changed around game-to-game, one of Lekkerimäki's most common linemates this year has been Jake DeBrusk. The duo have played over 70 minutes together at even strength, and both recently featured on the first power play unit. When asked about his teammate's development, DeBrusk explained what he has seen from Lekkerimäki so far this year.
"I think he's just more confident overall," said DeBrusk. "Obviously, when he holds pucks, and kind of fends off a couple guys, he's gotten some points. Always gives you confidence as a young guy. He's obviously got a wicked shot. He's confident in that. But I just think overall, he came into camp ready to go. He obviously had some injuries, took some time, and he's really handled it pretty well for a younger guy. It's been fun to watch. I like playing with him for sure."
DeBrusk has had the chance to watch Lekkerimäki develop over the past few years. The two have been teammates since 2024, but have not spent a ton of time on the same line, as the Swedish winger has been shuttled back and forth between the NHL and the AHL. According to DeBrusk, while Lekkerimäki's shot has always been an asset, the way he has rounded out his game has been impressive to watch.
"I think overall growth. It's interesting with certain young guys. Usually, you kind of could tell at the beginning of camp or the beginning of the season. Guys obviously get stronger and faster. I think just overall, I think every year he's gotten better. Obviously, his shot's NHL-ready already. You can score 30-40 with that release. I think the first ever training camp I was here, I said he reminded me of (David Pastrnak's) shot because it's that lethal. I think he's got really good hockey sense. He plays the game smart. When I'm forechecking and he's with me, we do some good things out there. I think for him, he just got to keep building. I remember being young. You get judged; everyone's talking about your point numbers and how you got them and everything. But you can have a pretty good game and not score in this league, or you can do nothing and score. I've liked his actual game. Just watching him as a linemate. Obviously, I want to help him more. I don't think we have enough speed right now for the kind of game that would really help him out. When we do, we will do well."
While their situations are different, DeBrusk and Lekkerimäki share a similarity in that they were both first-round draft picks. DeBrusk was selected 14th overall in 2015, while Lekkerimäki went 15th overall in 2022. When asked if there was any advice he could pass on to Lekkerimäki, DeBrusk mentioned the importance of getting as many pucks on net as possible.
"I think for him, my only advice is just shoot. Like, if I give it to you, shoot. Obviously, we're struggling to shoot as a team right now, and he's our best shooter. So it's on the guys that he's playing with to get him the puck. Also, the way he plays, he finds the right areas. He's smart, but in terms of advice, I mean, I think he's in a pretty good spot. I don't think I need to give him any right now."
Lekkerimäki has the potential to play a significant role for this team after the rebuild is complete. It has taken him a few years to develop, but his current play shows he can be a constant threat in the offensive zone. If Lekkerimäki keeps playing at this level, DeBrusk's prediction that he'll become a 30+ goal scorer could come true sooner rather than later.
Oct 4, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki (88) skates against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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